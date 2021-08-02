http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/TWe56WNvwbo/

DABABY was dropped from a third festival on Monday after making homophobic comments last week.

Governors Ball announced that the 29-year-old rapper will no longer be in its September line-up.

The New York festival revealed the move a day after Lollapalooza did the same in Chicago.

He was replaced there by Young Thug and G Herbo.

DaBaby has also been dropped from Parklife Fest in England.

“Founders Entertainment does not and will not tolerate hate or discrimination of any kind,” Governor’s Ball organizers said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“We welcome and celebrate the diverse communities that make New York City the greatest city in the world. Thank you to the fans who continue to speak up for what is right.

“Along with you, we will continue to use our platform for good.”

It also shared a new graphic of the line-up for September 24 with his name removed.

DABABY’S HOMOPHOBIC COMMENTS

DaBaby has faced major backlash after making controversial comments about gay men, HIV, and AIDS during his Rolling Loud set in Miami on July 25.

“If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up,” he said.

“Ladies, if your p***y smell like water, put a cellphone light them up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d**k in the parking lot put your cellphone light up. Keep it real.”

The rapper has since been dragged for spreading misinformation about HIV and AIDS, alongside stigmatizing the illness.

He doubled down on the comments after first attempting to make an apology in which he made further controversial remarks.

The rapper responded again in a self-directed video for his new song Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.

“My apologies for being me, the same way you want the freedom to be you,” an end card reads.

During the video, DaBaby also holds up a sign saying AIDS as he raps, “B****, we like AIDS, I’m on your a**, we won’t go away.”

Elton John and Dua Lipa were among the high-profile names to speak out with their criticism.

Dua Lipa – who worked with Dababy on her 2020 ‘Levitating’ remix – said in a post to her Instagram Story: “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.

“I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100 percent with the LGTBQ community. We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

However, when DaBaby’s comments began circulating the internet, rapper T.I. defended him on Instagram, saying: “If Lil Nas X can kick his s**t in peace… so should dababy” along with an emoji of himself shrugging and the hashtag #equality.

