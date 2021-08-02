https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/deblasio-plays-volleyball-at-the-beach-while-nyc-burns/

Rather than addressing rising crime rates, Mayor de Blasio spent the day playing volleyball in the Bronx Children and cops are being shot in the streets, while de Blasio plays games. It is time for a Mayor that is serious about addressing crime #SliwaforMayor pic.twitter.com/Um91eTK9dh — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) July 31, 2021

Curtis Sliwa has been hitting the streets hard in his bid for mayor.

Our streets are disgusting! Garbage everywhere. Crime at record highs. How do we expect our residents to live, and tourists to come back to NYC when it looks like this? It’s time to clean up our streets, and I am the only candidate that will do that! pic.twitter.com/UYsdXdLKJF — Curtis Sliwa for NYC Mayor (@CurtisSliwa) August 1, 2021