House Democrats are advancing their plot to allow illegal aliens to work in the United States Congress.

Democrats snuck the provision into their spending bill funding the legislative branch last week.

“The bill includes language permitting the Legislative Branch agencies it funds to employ Dreamers … who hold employment authorization under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program,” according to a summary of the spending bill from the House Committee of Appropriations.

Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, Chair of the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee, boasted about their efforts.

“I am also pleased that we are helping ensure our workforce reflects the diversity of our nation, including by increasing funding for paid internships and allowing DACA recipients to work in the halls of Congress,” Ryan said in a statement.

The spending bill will now need to be approved by the Senate.

Breitbart News reports that “Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), though, said she will oppose the $3.5 trillion budget that Democrats are looking to slip the amnesty plan into — leaving Democrats short of the 50 votes necessary to get the measure passed out of the Senate through reconciliation.”

