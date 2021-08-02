https://www.dailywire.com/news/desantis-torches-biden-admin-after-psaki-makes-false-statement-about-his-handling-of-pandemic-in-florida

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’s office slammed the Biden administration Monday after White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made false claims about DeSantis’s handling of the pandemic in Florida.

“Twenty percent of the cases we’re seeing are in Florida. There are steps and precautions that can be taken, including encouraging people to get vaccinated, encouraging people to wear masks, including allowing schools to mandate masks and allowing kids to wear masks, which is not the current state of play in Florida,” Psaki said.

“So, you know, at a certain point, leaders are going to have to choose whether they’re going to follow public health guidelines or they’re going to follow politics and we certainly encourage all governors to follow the public health guidelines,” she continued.

DeSantis’s office noted that the governor, who has three young children, recently signed an executive order allowing parents to make the choice of whether their children will wear masks in school because he feels strongly that parents are the best ones to make decisions about their own children.

“By dismissively ignoring Governor DeSantis’ efforts to protect vulnerable Floridians, Psaki is the one playing politics with the pandemic,” DeSantis Press Secretary Christina Pushaw told The Daily Wire. “The White House should be more concerned about the flip-flopping of the CDC, which is inadvertently promoting vaccine hesitancy with their confusing, contradictory public communications. Stating that vaccinated people should wear masks and socially distance is implying that the vaccines do not change anything, which is the wrong message for our federal government to be promoting.”

“Government mandates do not work to stop COVID-19,” Pushaw added. “The empirical evidence supports his position on this.”

Pushaw highlighted the following examples:

In Texas, the state mask mandate was lifted March 2, 2021. COVID-19 cases declined significantly in the weeks and months after the mask mandate was lifted, and only recently did TX cases start to rise again. This has nothing to do with mask mandates and appears more likely to be a seasonal surge.

In California, a state mask mandate was imposed June 19, 2020. After several months of mandatory masking, in December 2020, COVID-19 cases in California began to surge, reaching a single-day record on January 5, 2021 (74,000 cases reported).

Florida never had a statewide mandate, but some counties were enforcing mask mandates last year. Counties in Florida that imposed mask mandates last year did not demonstrate significantly better COVID-19 outcomes, in terms of hospitalizations and deaths, than counties that had no mask mandates.

Pushaw further noted that DeSantis and his Department of Health have repeatedly encouraged Floridians to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their communities from the coronavirus.

Pushaw highlighted some of the following numbers about DeSantis’s efforts to get Floridians vaccinated:

The governor had over 50 vaccine-specific events, appearing in 27 counties around the state.

He had over 100 tweets to highlight those efforts.

The efficacy and value of vaccines have been mentioned specifically at least 1,600+ times in over 100 different public appearances.

