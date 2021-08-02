https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/detroit-cop-does-his-best-george-foreman-punch/

black gets knocked out by black cop in detroit pic.twitter.com/TuSFuCBtYC — oak_tree_upheaval (@oaktreeupheaval) August 2, 2021

Straight right hand to the chin.

The race of the officer is the only thing saving Detroit from a riot.

Detroit — After a video was published Sunday depicting a police officer punching a man in the face in Greektown, Detroit police are reviewing the footage and Internal Affairs is investigating.

The video posted Sunday on Reddit, titled “Detroit pigs handing out the brain damage,” appears to show a Detroit Police Department special response team officer winding up and punching a man in the face.

Detroit police said they learned of the video via social media. In a statement, police said that Internal Affairs is reviewing the matter and will give updates “as soon as practicable.”

In June, Detroit police were breaking up a fight in Greektown when the participants started assaulting officers. People were filmed jumping on the backs of police officers.

Last month, a man was knocked out on camera in Greektown.