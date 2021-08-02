http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BN41-CKqrqc/

There will be no gold medal chance for the U.S. women’s soccer team at the Tokyo Olympics after they went down to Canada early Monday morning.

The 1-0 victory was the first by the Canadians against their U.S. neighbour since 2001.

A second-half penalty delivered for Canada as it upset the four-time Olympic women’s football champions in Kashima to reach the final for the first time.

Megan Rapinoe #15 of Team United States looks dejected following defeat in the Women’s Semi-Final match between USA and Canada on day ten of the Tokyo Olympic Games at Kashima Stadium. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Canada will now face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

It was the second time in a row the much-vaunted United States team has been pushed out of medal contention at the Olympics. At the 2016 Games, it was defeated by Sweden in the quarterfinals.

Canada’s players celebrate after winning 1-0 to United States during a women’s semifinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Kashima, Japan. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

The U.S. had an uncharacteristically uneven tournament, starting with a 3-0 loss to Sweden that snapped a 44-game unbeaten streak, and a scoreless draw with Australia in the group stage.

The U.S. and Canada combined for seven goals the last time they met at the Olympics, a memorable 4-3 semi-final win for the U.S. after extra time at Old Trafford in 2012.

The world champions will now seek redemption by competing for the consolation of a bronze medal.

AP contributed to this story

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com
