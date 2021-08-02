https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/02/dr-anthony-fauci-says-your-decision-to-not-wear-a-mask-when-covid19-vaccines-are-available-is-encroaching-on-others-individual-rights-video/

For some reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to be invited to appear on national news shows as if he’s some medical and moral authority as opposed to a craven, lying opportunist.

Yesterday, on ABC’s “This Week,” he spoke with Jonathan Karl about Republican governors like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and Doug Ducey pushing back against the CDC’s newest mask guidance calling on, among other things, vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors — including in their own homes — and for everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks regardless of vaccination status:

Masking made a lot more sense before a COVID19 vaccine became widely available. But things have changed. To expect people to continue to wear masks indefinitely until COVID19 has been completely eradicated is illogical and unscientific. And to frame people’s reluctance to wear masks indefinitely as encroaching on others’ individual rights is disingenuous and shameful.

It seems safe to say that Anthony Fauci would agree with Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu that we can’t risk people spreading their respiratory droplets by doing things like breathing in public.

He’ll just tell you he’s never flip-flopped on the issue.

Fauci isn’t concerned with coherence or logic; he just can’t bear the thought of relinquishing the hold he’s had over Americans’ lives.

