For some reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci continues to be invited to appear on national news shows as if he’s some medical and moral authority as opposed to a craven, lying opportunist.

Yesterday, on ABC’s “This Week,” he spoke with Jonathan Karl about Republican governors like Ron DeSantis, Greg Abbott, and Doug Ducey pushing back against the CDC’s newest mask guidance calling on, among other things, vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors — including in their own homes — and for everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks regardless of vaccination status:

Dr. Fauci on pushback against mask requirements, individual rights: “The fact is, if you get infected, even if you are without symptoms, you very well may infect another person who may be vulnerable,.. So in essence, you are encroaching on their individual rights.” pic.twitter.com/h6qZRuZcVn — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) August 1, 2021

Masking made a lot more sense before a COVID19 vaccine became widely available. But things have changed. To expect people to continue to wear masks indefinitely until COVID19 has been completely eradicated is illogical and unscientific. And to frame people’s reluctance to wear masks indefinitely as encroaching on others’ individual rights is disingenuous and shameful.

Will this also apply to colds and the flu? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ — LB Shore (@shorepatrol) August 1, 2021

Does that ridiculous logic also apply to flu, hepatitis, HIV, measles, pink eye……? — Wade Leaphart (@Leaphart3) August 1, 2021

It seems safe to say that Anthony Fauci would agree with Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu that we can’t risk people spreading their respiratory droplets by doing things like breathing in public.

“Asymptomatic spread is not the primary driver of transmission in the whole history of respiratory viruses” Dr Anthony Fauci, January 2020. He better have an extraordinary explanation & compelling data for this one being different. https://t.co/QJaLKvBAdn — Stacey – FEMA Camp Region 4 (@ScotsFyre) August 2, 2021

He’ll just tell you he’s never flip-flopped on the issue.

This is patently insane. They can use this standard from now to eternity for whatever they want if we let them. https://t.co/cqi9uJb6Fe — Coren216 (@Tuor_ofGondolin) August 2, 2021

Using this logic there is no endgame ever to mask mandates. Alternatively, you could get vaccinated and live your life. — Baghdad Bruce (@RVA_Rock) August 1, 2021

This is incoherent in a post-vaccine world. By this logic, we’d have to ban cars because the mere act of getting in one pre-violates the rights of others by posing a slight theoretical risk. A vaccinated person has already taken the most substantial step possible to lower risk. — Feynman (@Feynman_19) August 1, 2021

Fauci isn’t concerned with coherence or logic; he just can’t bear the thought of relinquishing the hold he’s had over Americans’ lives.

I’m beginning to see the contours of the challenge we’ve been having with public deliberation during this, our COVID-inflected political moment. That’s not how any of this works. https://t.co/TMNMRDN3Nx — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) August 2, 2021

This is an incredible new standard of privacy by the Left. Now…do this with abortion. I’ll wait. https://t.co/EyJ9WyQ3gs — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 2, 2021

But we already knew he wasn’t a constitutional scholar. — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) August 2, 2021

This man needs to go away https://t.co/Ar4xdN5w3M — Rick Smith (@TightInLooseOff) August 2, 2021

