https://therightscoop.com/drone-video-shows-massive-number-of-illegals-being-held-by-border-patrol-under-texas-bridge/

Bill Melugin from Fox News used a drone to view the massive number of illegals being held under a Texas bridge after they crossed at Rio Grande:



Here’s what Melugin said, noting it could be 1,000 illegals or more:

NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we’ve ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There’s a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby.





Before he released the video he tweeted this:

NEW: Our FOX drone is currently over Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX where a massive group of hundreds of migrants are waiting to be processed out in the heat. Local Border Patrol stations in the McAllen area are extremely over capacity. Over 3,000 in one day on Friday. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/IRwttFGkuF — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 1, 2021



Fox News’ Griff Jenkins added to the reporting this morning, noting how insane the numbers are versus last year: “Great work and Incredible footage @BillFOXLA – add to it – in the LAST 24hrs, RGV had 3,002 encounters – an increase of 655% comp to FY20… over the weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) the total was 8,144”

Great work and Incredible footage @BillFOXLA – add to it – in the LAST 24hrs, RGV had 3,002 encounters – an increase of 655% comp to FY20… over the weekend (Fri/Sat/Sun) the total was 8,144 https://t.co/RAhtuV677k — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) August 2, 2021



Ted Cruz responded to the video calling the border a ‘revolving door’: “Stunning footage that shows the true disaster that continues to unfold at the border. Because of Biden & Harris, instead of a secure border, it’s a revolving door that so far over 800,000 illegal aliens have taken advantage of since they took office.”

Stunning footage that shows the true disaster that continues to unfold at the border. Because of Biden & Harris, instead of a secure border, it’s a revolving door that so far over 800,000 illegal aliens have taken advantage of since they took office. #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/eCXXVtIWdU — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 2, 2021

