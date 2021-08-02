https://granitegrok.com/blog/2021/08/epic-ted-cruz-rant-speaker-pelosi-is-drunk-on-power

Grab a cup of coffee or whatever your AM “poison” is and check this out. Ted Cruz goes off on Nancy Pelosi and her handling of the House of Representatives. Then he goes after Fauci and the CDC.

And then he pulls it all together, and that’s just the part we captured for your review. And you can listen while you do whatever, no need to sit and watch. It’s just Ted at the podium tearing Democrats and the CDC a new one.

After checking this out, if you want more, there’s a link at the bottom you can follow.

Jump to 8:42 for more on schools and masks and vaccines and who is susceptible and who is not—all good stuff.

“The science doesn’t support special rules for schools. But you know what does? The Politics!”

Oh, and Ted says, no mandates.

HT | The Hill

