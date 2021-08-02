https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-aug-2-new-special-counsel-assigned-to-investigate-2020-election-soros-gives-1m-to-defund-the-police-group_3930468.html

Facts Matter (Aug 2): New ‘Special Counsel’ Assigned to Investigate 2020 Election; Soros Gives $1 Million to “Defund the Police” Group

A newly-released government document shows that George Soros directed over $1,000,000 of funding to an organization seeking to defund and dismantle police departments across America.

In Wisconsin, the state assembly has assigned a special counsel to officially investigate the 2020 election.

In Massachusetts, a new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that during a recent COVID-19 outbreak, 74 percent of those who became infected were already vaccinated.

