A federal court of appeals has upheld a previous ruling requiring students at Indiana University be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending the school in the fall.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruling Monday upheld the Indiana district court judge’s ruling that the university’s actions are reasonable “in pursuing public health and safety for its campus communities.”

The court upheld the ruling, filed by eight Indiana University students, by denying their request for an injunction to stop the school’s vaccine requirement.

The students argued forcing the student body to get vaccinated is unconstitutional because it would require students to receive unwanted medical treatment.

The courts argument was the students did not have to attend the university, and could instead go somewhere else and get the same level of education. The ruling also allowed exemptions for students with certain medical and religious reasons.

Similar lawsuits against student vaccine requirements at the University of Connecticut and the California State University system are awaiting action according to the Associated Press.

The announcement that vaccines were required for students and employees came in May. 40,000 employees and 90,000 students are required to get vaccinated. 80% of the students are already reporting they have received the vaccine.

The prosecutor representing the students said he expects to take the case to the Supreme Court.

