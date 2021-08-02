https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/forced-maskers-made-the-way-for-forced-vaxxers

Where are all those “Romans 13” sentinals that told me to command everyone in my church to wear a mask a year and a half ago? You know… the same ones who accused me of being “hyperbolic” when I said forced-masking was a precursor to forced injections and other forms of statist tyranny?

“There will be no ‘forced vaccinations’ they said.”

You may be injecting yourselves while standing over the graves of aborted babies whose murdered corpses were used in “Humanist of the Year” (Fauci) Frankenstein’s lab.

I believe the apostle Paul put this exactly the way it should be put right there in the Holy Bible. In Hebrews 12:6-8 he said that a man that does not have a spiritual father, and will not accept correction from God or His delegated authorities, is a “spiritual bastard.”

God does not approve of building chemistry experiments out of murdered baby bodies. Comprehending this should not require a degree in theology. Kindergarten Sunday School with puppet-skits should be sufficient.

You forced-maskers paved the way for forced-vaxxers. Shame on you!

If you can’t accept your error and repent for helping the Devil’s agenda, Paul has already published your proverbial rank and title in the view of God’s eternal kingdom.

Help The GateKeepers confront the Leftist infiltration into the Church, Culture and Politics by becoming a Plugged In Member. You’ll receive 30% off in The GK Store, FREE admission to all online conferences and so much more! Click Here to get Plugged In today!

If you prefer to give a one-time or recurring donation, Click Here . Anyone who donates at least $10 will receive a FREE copy of Church & State: How the Left Used the Church to Conquer America .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

