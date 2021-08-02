http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/jYFgRXUAMUk/former-cia-agent-admits-collection-24669785

A former CIA agent confessed to collecting devices “found inside alien abduction victims” in an old podcast that has resurfaced on Twitter.

World-renowned alien hunter, author, and ex-CIA agent Derrel Sims appeared on the Into the Light paranormal podcast in 2015, where he spoke about his ground-breaking research during his 38-year career.

In the broadcast, which is available on Apple Podcasts, Sims claims he has been hunting, researching, and collecting physical evidence left by alien contact and abduction and helps victims to come to grips with their experiences.

“What matters is what you do prove, it’s what you actually can determine based on the available evidence. And we’ve even done 22 surgeries on people latching on alien contact and feel like they’ve been implanted with some type of device.

“And then in some of those surgeries, we’ve actually removed objects that were actually terrestrial in origin.”

His collection includes skin samples, DNA samples, X-rays, MRIs, sonograms, objects with possible forensic traces (glass, wall, etc.), and anomalous implants or artefacts.

The podcast resurfaced just days after Harvard’s Professor Avi Loeb reveals that he thinks the flying objects could be artificial intelligence probes visiting the planet from an alien civilisation, following the Pentagon’s dramatic UFO report.







He told the Sun Online: “It could be something from an extraterrestrial origin – and most stars formed before suns, billions of years before, and just imagine a civilisation that predates us by a billion years.

“It’s enough time to send a chemically propelled spacecraft with artificial intelligence out into the world that is autonomous.







“That is required because the distances between stars are very long – you have to behave autonomously – and I can imagine equipment that was put in place by civilisations a billion years ago.

“All you need is one [civilisation] and that is enough to populate the entire galaxy with self-replicating probes with AI.”

