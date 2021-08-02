https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/former-director-of-national-intelligence-china-lab-leak-theory-is-almost-certain/

China rejected a World Health Organization (WHO) investigation into the origins of COVID-19 last week, but the facts are too damning for even the WHO to ignore, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Monday.

“I had access to all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence related to the pandemic. My informed opinion is that the lab leak theory isn’t just a ‘possibility,’ at the very least it is more like a probability, if not very close to a certainty,” he wrote in a Fox News op-ed . “More than 18 months after the virus first leaked into the world, I still have not seen a single shred of scientific evidence or intelligence that the virus outbreak was a naturally occurring ‘spillover’ that jumped from an animal to a human.”

Ratcliffe was director of national intelligence during the pandemic from 2020-2021 and said every piece of evidence he’s seen since then points to the pandemic’s origin being a leak out of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he alleged, did everything they could to hide “smoking gun” evidence and dispel the lab-leak theory.

“Nothing undermines China’s ambitions as an emerging global superpower more than […]