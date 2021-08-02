https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/former-gov-mark-sanford-urges-us-not-to-cheer-when-americas-daughters-on-the-uswnt-lose-in-the-olympics/

Remember when the U.S. women’s team won the World Cup in France in 2019? Victoria’s Secret model Megan Rapinoe couldn’t be bothered to put her hand over her heart for the national anthem at the team’s victory parade in New York, but MSNBC panelists were bullish on her chances in the world of Democratic politics:

The U.S. Women’s National Team won’t be bringing home the gold — the team’s 44-game unbeaten streak came to an end at the Olympics in Tokyo after a 3-0 loss to Sweden, and the team lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal Monday. Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sandford urges us not to be the people who cheer when America’s daughters lose. Looking at your, Kurt Schlichter:

Even worse than booing them:

