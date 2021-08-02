https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/former-gov-mark-sanford-urges-us-not-to-cheer-when-americas-daughters-on-the-uswnt-lose-in-the-olympics/

Remember when the U.S. women’s team won the World Cup in France in 2019? Victoria’s Secret model Megan Rapinoe couldn’t be bothered to put her hand over her heart for the national anthem at the team’s victory parade in New York, but MSNBC panelists were bullish on her chances in the world of Democratic politics:

MSNBC panel on Megan Rapinoe: — “You could see her with a political future.”

— “You can see her at the Democratic convention.”

— “She’s probably the coolest woman in America right now.”

— “Megan Rapinoe, you make us all believe. God bless you” pic.twitter.com/Q6OdvM64it — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 10, 2019

The U.S. Women’s National Team won’t be bringing home the gold — the team’s 44-game unbeaten streak came to an end at the Olympics in Tokyo after a 3-0 loss to Sweden, and the team lost 1-0 to Canada in the semifinal Monday. Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sandford urges us not to be the people who cheer when America’s daughters lose. Looking at your, Kurt Schlichter:

Let’s not be the people who cheer when America’s daughters lose in the Olympics #USWNT No matter the politics or protest they can never be our enemy. #Olympics — Mark Sanford (@MarkSanford) August 2, 2021

Bullshit. They can kiss my ass. They aren’t our daughters. They hate us. They treated us like garbage and disrespected us. And now, when they have failed and humiliated themselves, we’re supposed to feel bad for them? I feel nothing but joy at their defeat. Jerks.@JesseKellyDC https://t.co/LDDZDWf0SC — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 2, 2021

apathy is better revenge anyway. — Deputy Van Halen🤘 (@Deputy_VanHalen) August 2, 2021

There are a lot of teams I can’t stand and don’t root for. The USNWT is one of those teams. — jockomac (@jockomacdougal) August 2, 2021

Let’s not play for a team that represents a country that you can’t stand — chillin1234 (@chillin12342) August 2, 2021

Let’s not be the athlete who disrespects our country — Bob Creagan (@Bobsancrea) August 2, 2021

If you represent our country, don’t disrespect. — BobLo 🇺🇸 (@BobLo33) August 2, 2021

Nah. They’re expressing themselves and we are expressing ourselves. — NeVeRMoRe (@Bird_or_Devil) August 2, 2021

I don’t cheer for anti-American smudgepuppies. — Wild World of History (@history_wild) August 2, 2021

They are disowned. — Zarathustra (@Zarathuster) August 2, 2021

I have what’s called apathy. I just don’t care. — sally Mae (@sallyMae1960) August 2, 2021

Wrong again. I’ll boo them until I can no longer breathe. — Bodhisattva (@BenjaminERogers) August 2, 2021

They aren’t American daughters. They are full grown communist women who hate America. Stop treating them like infants. — Max Headroom (@ClarkeDevereaux) August 2, 2021

They don’t represent me. — Free not afraid (@Bidennotmyprez2) August 2, 2021

Mark needs a gig at CNN — Haywood Jablowmi III (@IiiJablowmi) August 2, 2021

I find it offensive that people who hate America, represent America. No I will not cheer on anti-American athletes. They say America is their enemy, I will treat them with the same respect. — ❤️ 🌊 📝 📷 💡 (@RussNic) August 2, 2021

You are what is wrong with America right now. Call a spade a spade. If members of the American team hate America and need to protest, thus making the USA look bad, they should be called out. Look douche, people are calling out bad behavior. You accept it and love it. — bobby (@Bobby06012021) August 2, 2021

Even worse than booing them:

Did you just gender them? — Thirza Peevey (@blessedandold) August 2, 2021

