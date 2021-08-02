https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fully-vaccinated-lindsey-graham-tests-positive-for-the-wuhan-flu/
I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.
I will be quarantining for ten days.
I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.
My symptoms would be far worse.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021
Lindsey is quarantining for ten days. What will Hannity do.