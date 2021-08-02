https://hannity.com/media-room/getting-worse-summer-shootings-in-chicago-up-15-compared-to-2020/

Crime in Chicago continued to spiral out of control in July, with new data showing shootings in the Windy City are up 15% when compared to 2020’s historically high summer statistics.

“The Chicago Police Department reports a total of 461 shootings and 614 shooting victims for the month of July, up from 402 shooting incidents and 561 shooting victims during the same period in 2020,” reports Fox News.

“Those numbers bring the total since the beginning of the year to 1,973 shooting incidents and 2,471 shooting victims, compared to 1,779 incidents and 2,217 victims during the same seven-month period in 2020,” adds the outlet.

Chicago’s police superintendent blamed the state court system (again) for weekend shootings in the city, saying judges release too many people charged with violent crimes. But has that actually contributed significantly to trends in crime? My report for @TheLeadCNN & @JakeTapper: pic.twitter.com/vZSJ6BBxo9 — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenez) July 27, 2021

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown ripped progressive policies that have created a crime surge in his city during a press briefing last week; saying local courts are simply releasing people charged with murder “back into the community.”

“We are arresting violent offenders, the courts are releasing these people back into the community… Sit in bond court and see the people being charged with unlawful use of a gun by a felon … being released back into these communities the same day they are arrested,” Brown said.

“Can the courts hold these people in jail? People who are violent, who have been arrested, who have been charged with murder. Murder! I don’t think there’s another city in this country releasing people charged with murder back into the community,” Brown told reporters.

“Ask the courts: Why are you releasing violent people — dangerous people that Chicago police officers arrest and charge — back into these communities to create this environment of lawlessness that we’re seeing here?” he added.

“What we can do different is challenge the courts to render Chicago safe by holding violent offenders in jail longer, not releasing murderers back into our communities. That’s what we can do different,” said the Top Cop.

Watch his comments above.

