Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiCapitol insurrection hearing exposes Trumpworld delusions DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks’s defense against Swalwell’s riot lawsuit Bob Dole: ‘I’m a Trumper’ but ‘I’m sort of Trumped out’ MORE on Friday slammed a Justice Department investigation into his alleged dealings with Ukraine, contending that he “committed no crime.”

“I committed no crime, and if you think I committed a crime, you’re probably really stupid, because you don’t know who I am,” Giuliani said in an interview with NBC New York.

Federal prosecutors have for some time been leading an investigation into Giuliani, the ex-personal attorney to former President Trump Donald TrumpSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Gosar’s siblings pen op-ed urging for his resignation: ‘You are immune to shame’ Sunday shows – Delta variant, infrastructure dominate MORE, and his dealings in Ukraine, looking into his actions when he was pushing for a Ukrainian probe of the Biden family.

They are specifically examining if Giuliani illegally lobbied the Trump administration for Ukrainian oligarchs, who are the same officials that were helping look for dirt on former Trump’s political rivals, including then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Giuliani, however, says he is innocent, saying that he was working for Trump as a lawyer at the time of the alleged contact.

“Is the guy who put the mafia in jail, terrorists in jail, Ed Koch’s commissioners in jail, and the worst people on Wall Street — I’m not going to file [a form]? I mean, that’s just crazy,” the former mayor of New York City told NBC New York.

The local television station said it was originally scheduled to interview Giuliani at the World Trade Center Memorial for a story on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks “but it was clear there were other things weighing on his mind,” including the 2020 election and his probe.

The investigation into Giuliani reached a turning point in April when federal prosecutors executed a search warrant at his home and law office.

Giuliani told NBC New York that he is “more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail,” but warned that people will “suffer the consequences in heaven” if he is incarcerated.

“I’m not, I didn’t do anything wrong,” he emphasized.

When pressed on why he would be willing to go to jail if he is innocent, he said, “Because they lie, they cheat.”

He accused the DOJ of having a double standard, comparing his situation to the nursing home scandal surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoUniversity of Michigan says all students, faculty, staff must be vaccinated by fall term Cuomo signs legislation making baseball the official sport of New York CNN’s Cuomo tells restaurant owner: ‘You sound like an idiot’ for denying service to vaccinated customers MORE (D) and the information on a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden, President Biden Joe BidenGOP report on COVID-19 origins homes in on lab leak theory READ: The .2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session MORE’s son.

“When you see the differences between the way Cuomo was treated and the way I’m treated, and you don’t realize there’s a very, very terrible distortion of justice. Because that’s not the only example,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani also opined on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, telling the local television station that the incident was “sacrilege,” while maintaining that he did not stir up violence in his speech before the pro-Trump mob descended on the building.

“I believe Jan. 6 was a crime. I believe they committed the crime of trespass, I believe they did some destruction,” he said.

When asked about his legacy, which will wrap up his time as the esteemed mayor of New York City and the embattled lawyer to a twice-impeached president, Giuliani said he “can’t control that.”

“I can’t control that, I can’t control my legacy, he said, adding “I believe I will be vindicated.”

Giuliani made headlines in recent weeks when New York State and the District of Columbia suspended his law licenses in both jurisdictions.

The Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court ruled in June that Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts, lawmakers and the public when he was representing Trump and his campaign in their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The decision in D.C. was triggered automatically following the move in New York, pending a disciplinary proceeding in the state.

