Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) announced Monday afternoon that he tested positive for COVID-19 and started experiencing symptoms Saturday.

Graham, who has been vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine regiment, said that he was told about his positive test by the House physician. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning,” said the GOP senator.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” said Graham.

Graham also said he was glad to have been vaccinated, “because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do. My symptoms would be far worse.”

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days. I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now. My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

Graham’s positive test comes amid concern from health experts about the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The Delta variant, which is more contagious than other variants of the novel coronavirus, accounted for less than 1% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States mere months ago, but now makes up over 83% of cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Last week, the CDC released guidance saying that vaccinated people in high-transmission areas should mask up in public places because data suggests that vaccinated people infected with Delta may have viral loads as high as unvaccinated people infected with COVID-19. High viral loads suggest increased transmission potential, per CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

Limited data is available on how many vaccinated people test positive for COVID-19.

However, the CDC says about 97% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients have not been vaccinated and roughly 99.5% of COVID-19 deaths are from unvaccinated individuals.

“We believe the vast majority of transmission is occurring in unvaccinated people and through unvaccinated people, but unlike the Alpha variant that we had back in May — where we didn’t believe that if you were vaccinated you could transmit further — this is different now, with the Delta variant, and we’re seeing now that it’s actually possible if you are a rare breakthrough infection that you can transmit further, which is the reason for the change,” said Walensky last week.

