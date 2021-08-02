https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/gov-cuomo-calls-private-businesses-switch-vaccine-admission-video/

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) on Monday said private businesses such as restaurants should switch to “vaccine-only admission.”

“Private businesses, I am asking them, and suggesting to them, go to vaccine-only admission,” Cuomo said Monday during a press conference.

“If you say to people, ‘Well, if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments,’ then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinate,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo insisted implementing vaccine passports would “help” small businesses, “not hurt them.”

VIDEO:

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says private businesses, including stadiums and restaurants, should switch to “vaccine-only admission” “If you say to people, ‘Well, if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments,’ then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinated” pic.twitter.com/mQt6L7m4sH — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2021

