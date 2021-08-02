https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/566028-grahams-covid-19-breakthrough-case-jolts-senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday.

News that Sen. Lindsey GrahamLindsey Olin GrahamGraham, Cuellar press Biden to name border czar Trump takes two punches from GOP The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands MORE (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin Joe ManchinSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Manchin on reported boos at Democratic luncheon: ‘I heard a lot of nos’ Schumer: Democrats ‘on track’ to pass bipartisan deal, .5T budget MORE’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.

Graham’s “breakthrough” case, the first known instance among senators, comes as the chamber has largely loosened social distancing restrictions in recent months, with at least 96 of the 100 senators vaccinated. Though the Capitol physician has recommended mask wearing regardless of vaccination status, most Republicans have not been wearing them, and even some Democrats would remove them while hobnobbing on the floor with their colleagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also comes as the Senate is embarking on a tense slog of legislating: It is currently debating a bipartisan bill, which Graham has been helping advance, before Democrats turn to a budget resolution and then leave for a weeks-long break.

“Y’all OK? Nobody’s sick?” a masked GOP Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases surge Senate passes .1 billion Capitol security bill Democrats ramp up pressure for infrastructure deal amid time crunch MORE (Ala.) asked reporters as senators came to the Capitol for the first vote after news of Graham’s positive test result.

Asked why he decided to wear a mask, Shelby said, “Why do you think? I’d like to stay healthy. … I was in the room the other day with Lindsey when we were meeting with [Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Manchin ‘can’t imagine’ supporting change to filibuster for voting rights Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet MORE (R-Ky.)]. So you don’t know.”

Though the Senate didn’t vote this weekend, Graham was in the Capitol on Monday and briefly spoke with reporters. In a move that didn’t go unnoticed, the normally chatty GOP senator appeared to be in a hurry and was wearing a mask — an unusual move for the largely maskless Senate GOP caucus.

“I’ll talk to y’all later,” he told reporters as they tried to push for details on potential changes to the bipartisan infrastructure bill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly an hour later, his office released a statement announcing that Graham had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” he said.

Experts say infections in people who are vaccinated, known as breakthrough cases, are rare and usually result in only mild symptoms.

An analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation found that less than 1 percent of fully vaccinated people got a breakthrough case in every state reporting data. The highest rate of hospitalization among vaccinated people was just 0.06 percent, in Arkansas. The rate of death among vaccinated people was at a high of just 0.01 percent.

“These infections, because they are so mild, illustrate just how efficacious the vaccine is in taming the virus,” Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, wrote in an email. “The virus is not going anywhere and overtime [there are] going to be breakthrough infections. The fact that they are mild due to the vaccines doing exactly what they were designed to do should be the story.”

Graham credited the vaccine with helping keep his coronavirus symptoms in check.

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” he said.

Graham’s positive result is the first for senators in months, after most were vaccinated. His diagnosis raised immediate questions about whether another senator could test positive after several lawmakers confirmed that they had been at a houseboat gathering with Graham over the weekend.

Manchin, who hosted the event on his boat, said that he tested negative.

“There was no celebration. We’re just trying to keep people together and do things in a bipartisan way. That’s what we do,” Manchin said about the houseboat party, which another Senate office noted took place outdoors.

Sens. John Thune John Randolph ThuneBiden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal Senators say they have deal on ‘major issues’ in infrastructure talks MORE (R-S.D.), Chris Coons Chris Andrew CoonsBottom line Kavanaugh conspiracy? Demands to reopen investigation ignore both facts and the law Key Biden ally OK with dropping transit from infrastructure package MORE (D-Del.), Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenWestern US airports face jet fuel shortage Bipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor MORE (D-Nev.), Mark KellyMark KellyPeter Thiel flexes financial muscle ahead of 2022 Harris’s bad polls trigger Democratic worries Bipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor MORE (D-Ariz.), Maria Cantwell Maria Elaine CantwellTop Democrat: ‘A lot of spin’ coming from White House on infrastructure Biden officials pledge to confront cybersecurity challenges head-on Congress must act now to pass a bipartisan federal privacy law MORE (D-Wash.) and Catherine Cortez Masto Catherine Marie Cortez MastoBiden backs effort to include immigration in budget package Biden to meet with 11 Democratic lawmakers on DACA: report Western US airports face jet fuel shortage MORE (D-Nev.) were also at Manchin’s bipartisan boathouse event. Manchin estimated that roughly a dozen senators were there.

Spokespeople for Coons and Thune both said that they tested negative, while Cantwell is getting tested. Spokespeople for Kelly, Rosen and Cortez Masto said that they were following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. For fully vaccinated people, the CDC recommends they get tested three to five days after exposure and wear a mask indoors for 14 days or until they get a negative test result.

Even after the news of Graham’s positive result, most Republican senators were spotted without masks on the Senate floor during the first vote the chamber held early Monday evening.

Only a handful of GOP senators were seen wearing masks: Shelby, Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiBill would honor Ginsburg, O’Connor with statues at Capitol The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, centrist senators MORE (Alaska), Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Optimism grows that infrastructure deal will get to Biden’s desk Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet MORE (Ohio), Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneySenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, centrist senators MORE (Utah), Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanSenate confirms Biden pick for No. 2 role at Interior Concerns grow over China’s Taiwan plans China conducts amphibious landing drill near Taiwan after senators’ visit MORE (Alaska) and Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSchumer: Democrats ‘on track’ to pass bipartisan deal, .5T budget Sunday shows – Delta variant, infrastructure dominate Collins says negotiators are ‘just about finished’ with infrastructure bill MORE (Maine).

Murkowski, asked about her mask earlier Monday afternoon, appeared unaware of Graham’s positive COVID-19 result. She told reporters that she was wearing one out of respect for Washington, D.C.’s indoor masking requirement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t seen him, and I didn’t know that,” Murkowski said when asked about her mask. “I am wearing it because we’re in the District, and the District has imposed a mask mandate.”

Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntBiden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden sets new vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases surge Former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon passes on Senate campaign MORE (Mo.), a member of GOP leadership, said he was thinking about wearing a mask. But he also warned reporters from sensationalizing that Graham tested positive.

Blunt said he had been talking with CDC officials about how to make sure the fact that getting the vaccine made it less likely that you would get coronavirus and, if you were diagnosed, less likely that you would have a severe case didn’t get overshadowed.

He appeared to chide reporters and warned that reporting that it is “shocking” that some individuals who have been vaccinated subsequently get the coronavirus “would probably discourage some people at least from getting the vaccine.”

But Sen. Debbie Stabenow Deborah (Debbie) Ann StabenowBiden pays tribute to late Sen. Levin: ‘Embodied the best of who we are’ Former longtime Sen. Carl Levin dies at 87 Energy chief touts electric vehicle funding in Senate plan MORE (Mich.), a member of Democratic leadership, urged all senators to wear masks and said that Democratic leadership meetings, after initially meeting in person, had gone back to Zoom.

Senate Democrats will hold their Tuesday caucus lunch virtually, an aide confirmed to The Hill. Democrats had started meeting in person again in mid-April after suspending in-person lunches for more than a year.

Spokespeople for McConnell didn’t respond to a question about the GOP’s Tuesday lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senate is currently at the start of a days-long debate over the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. Graham is one of 17 Republicans who have supported advancing it. If every Democrat supports it, they would need only 10 GOP senators. That could mean they don’t need his vote, and Sen. Mike Rounds Mike RoundsEight Republicans join Democrats to confirm head of DOJ environmental division Bipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor Schumer sets up key vote on bipartisan deal MORE (R-S.D.), who supports it, returned to D.C. after being absent last week.

None of the other Republicans who have been voting for the bipartisan deal have said, so far, that they were on Manchin’s boat.

Sens. Blunt, Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoBiden to return to pre-Obama water protections in first step for clean water regulations The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, centrist senators MORE (W.Va.) ,Bill Cassidy Bill CassidySenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Optimism grows that infrastructure deal will get to Biden’s desk Biden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet MORE (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerBiden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet Trump takes two punches from GOP The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands MORE (N.D.), Mike Crapo Michael (Mike) Dean CrapoThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – A huge win for Biden, centrist senators The 17 Republicans who voted to advance the Senate infrastructure bill MORE (Idaho), Rob Portman (Ohio), Mitt Romney (Utah), Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisBiden’s bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – US gymnast wins all-around gold as Simone Biles cheers from the stands GOP senator credits Sinema for infrastructure deal MORE (N.C.), McConnell and Murkowski have all been supporting the deal so far and were not on Manchin’s boat.

Sens. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Schumer: Democrats ‘on track’ to pass bipartisan deal, .5T budget Ocasio-Cortez: ‘More than enough’ votes to prevent infrastructure from passing without reconciliation bill MORE (D-Ariz.), Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Schumer: Democrats ‘on track’ to pass bipartisan deal, .5T budget Senate infrastructure talks spill over into rare Sunday session MORE (D-Mont.), Mark Warner Mark Robert WarnerSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Optimism grows that infrastructure deal will get to Biden’s desk Senate infrastructure talks spill over into rare Sunday session MORE (D-Va.) and Jeanne Shaheen Cynthia (Jeanne) Jeanne ShaheenSenators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session Senate infrastructure talks spill over into rare Sunday session Senate holds sleepy Saturday session as negotiators finalize infrastructure deal MORE (D-N.H.), who were key negotiators on the bipartisan deal, were also not at Manchin’s gathering.

But Graham’s absence will impact the Senate’s debate on the budget resolution that tees up Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package. As the top Republican on the Senate Budget Committee, he had been expected to oversee a days-long floor debate and a chaotic vote-a-rama, where any senator who wants to force a vote can. Thune will now oversee the budget debate for Republicans.

Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyDemocrats warn shrinking Biden’s spending plan could backfire Democrats ramp up pressure for infrastructure deal amid time crunch Democrats brace for slog on Biden’s spending plan MORE (D-Conn.) added that it underscored how every vote counts in a 50-50 Senate.

“I don’t know. I don’t think you can plan for all of the Republicans who voted yes … to vote yes on cloture,” he said. “Those are different votes.”

Peter Sullivan contributed. Updated at 8:05 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

