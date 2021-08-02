https://www.theblaze.com/news/groom-accuses-bride-affair-with-friend

After their wedding Saturday, a bride and groom were in a vehicle with a male friend when the trio got stuck in traffic on Interstate 10 near New Orleans, WVUE-TV reported.

Then things got ugly — and it had nothing to do with the long line of cars.

What happened next?

The groom — Devin Jose Jones, 30 — began accusing his new wife of having an affair with the male friend in the vehicle, St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told the station.

Tregre identified the male as a friend of the bride, L’Observateur reported.

Jones — still donning his tuxedo, WVUE said — then pulled out a firearm and chased the bride’s friend down the Interstate between stopped cars before shooting him in the leg, L’Observateur reported.

The groom also fired at another car stuck in traffic, striking one person in the hand, WVUE said. L’Observateur said the bullet went through the vehicle’s rear window.

More from L’Observateur:

Meanwhile, the bride stopped an ambulance and told personnel that her husband was trying to kill her. As the wife was barricaded inside the ambulance, the husband ran toward it and began trying to forcibly enter. At the same time, St. John Parish deputies pursuing Jones on foot were able to catch up to him and make an arrest.

WVUE said the two shooting victims were taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans and were in stable condition.

What happened to the groom?

Jones was charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated second degree battery, two counts of aggravated damage to criminal property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, according to jail records, adding that the bond amount for each charge was unspecified.

Tregre told the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate that alcohol was a factor in the incident, WWL-TV reported.

Witnesses reportedly sound off

WVUE said witnesses posted to social media about the shooting while they were stuck in traffic:

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!!!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter!!!!!! I have my .45 with me, on my lap and ready to defend myself or anyone around me if need be!!!! Please keep everyone up here stuck in this hell hole in your thoughts and prayers right now!!!!!!”







