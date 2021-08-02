https://noqreport.com/2021/08/02/hillsong-says-bbc-documentary-grossly-out-of-context-and-grossly-exaggerated/
A BBC documentary that is making a splash after one of the pastors explained during the photoshoot that he has the ‘Hillsong Starter Pack’: Fedora, Leather, Boots, Skinny Jeans, and Hot Wife’ has been repudiated by Brian Houston and Hillsong in a press release , claiming that the film is ‘grossly out of context” and has been “grossly exaggerated” in order to emphasize the scandals.
Houston explained that they were under the impression that when they gave the documentary crew access to film, it would be with the understanding that it would be a favorable and “uplifting” story about the church. He expressed his frustration that “unbeknownst to us, he also interviewed several critics of our church” and that that the whole film, being not 100% positive, was ‘misrepresented from the start.” He vents: “Much of the footage has been taken grossly out of context and sewn together to create storylines that simply do not reflect reality. Numerous other elements are either grossly exaggerated or intentionally skewed. Most of the footage that demonstrated the positive impacts of our church were relegated to the cutting room floor and erased from the final cut of the documentary. We strongly refute the many […]
Read the whole story at protestia.com
