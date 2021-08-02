https://100percentfedup.com/hypocrite-chicago-mayor-and-rock-band-foo-fighters-called-out-for-embracing-huge-superspreader-lollapalooza-concert/

Rep. Lauren Boebert called out the Chicago Mayor and the rock band Foo Fighters for their hypocrisy in enforcing covid restrictions. The mayor is postponing new covid restrictions until AFTER the huge downtown concert called Lollapalooza that attracts over 100K.

What’s even more hypocritical is the Foo Fighters recently asked only vaccinated people to attend their concerts. That is, until a vaccinated person came down with covid in a breakthrough case (see below). Yes, the need for these restrictions sure is urgent when the mayor conveniently postpones them until the Lollapalooza is over.

Rep. Boebert tweeted:

The Foo Fighters were also called out on Twitter:

OUR PREVIOUS REPORT ON THE FOO FIGHTERS DEMANDING ONLY VACCINATED COULD ATTEND THEIR CONCERTS:

The Foo Fighters had to postpone a concert in LA after a positive Covid19 case was confirmed within the band’s fully vaccinated organization.

The band had only recently begun touring again, playing large venues strictly for the fully vaccinated and requiring that concert attendees show proof of vaccination upon entry to their shows.

In an ironic twist of fate, a breakthrough case was discovered among one of the Foo crew, all of whom reportedly received either the single-dose J&J shot or two or the other options. The positive test forced the band to postpone the LA show.

Foo Fighters posted news of the cancellation on Twitter without specifying who had contracted the virus.:

Important information about the July 17th Forum show. pic.twitter.com/9EwtDorRDx — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) July 15, 2021

Breakthrough cases of Covid are on the rise. As of July 12, the CDC reported 5,492 cases of fully vaccinated people, which resulted in hospitalization and/or death. Last week the New York Yankees vs. Red Sox series opener was canceled after fully vaccinated players tested positive.

From The Defender,

A breakthrough case refers to anyone who is diagnosed with Covid19 after being fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine In May, the CDC revised its system for reporting breakthrough cases, stating it would count only those cases that result in hospitalization or death. Previously, the agency had included in its breakthrough count anyone who tested positive for COVID. Some states follow the new CDC guidance for counting breakthrough cases. Other states continue to report, at the state level, all cases where an individual tests positive, but may choose to report only hospitalizations and deaths to the CDC..

The methods being used to determine breakthrough cases and vaccine-caused side effects and deaths are most certainly the opposite of what the CDC did during the “pandemic,” where virtually EVERY death was labeled as a Covid death.

Here’s one article from last year, and many illustrate the double standard being deployed by the CDC in how they tally vaccine-caused deaths compared to how they counted Corona Virus deaths.

