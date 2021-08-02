Elon Musk landed in Spain in late June 2018, just in time for his brother Kimbal’s wedding and a needed respite. For months, his friends had grown increasingly worried about him as he eschewed their invitations to unwind, telling them he was needed at the factory. His public comments about his now ex-girlfriend Amber Heard seemed unhinged. His newest flame, Claire Boucher, didn’t fit neatly into Musk’s type.

There was no denying the gravity of what he had achieved—nor was there time to bask in it. His attention needed to turn to an equally pressing challenge: delivering cars to customers. An inability to sell the Model S five years earlier, once the factory had fixed its problems, had nearly wrecked the company. This time around, Tesla needed to deliver far more than 4,750 cars, and the goal was more than simply breaking even. This wasn’t about making a point, it was about making cash—to pay suppliers whose bills were mounting. More than just deliver cars, Tesla needed to move beyond its lone assembly plant outside San Francisco; it had to prepare to take the company global, to give it the kind of sales volume and scale it needed to compete against the likes of General Motors.

And yet despite the conflicting needs—rest, refocusing on sales—Musk’s mind was drawn elsewhere. He was on the verge of a public meltdown that might not only tarnish his reputation and distract Tesla from completing its goal of ushering in a mainstream electric car, but might do the one thing that Musk had fought so hard over the years to avoid: cause him to lose control of the company.

Musk’s Twitter habit seemed harmless enough. He obsessively checked the social media platform throughout his day, but then, who didn’t? Some of his earliest public blunders had occurred on the site. He’d unnerved onlookers months earlier with an April Fool prank suggesting the company was broke. He’d taken to the platform to gloat when Tesla’s market value overtook Ford’s more than a year earlier, jabbing at short sellers—those investors betting against him—who were feeling the pinch.

This time, an unfolding drama on the other side of the world caught his attention: a boys’ soccer team was trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand. As the world watched rescuers try to save them, someone on Twitter urged Musk to intervene. At first he demurred, but within days he was proclaiming that his engineers would design a mini-submarine to rescue the kids—even if it wasn’t clear that the rescuers in Thailand wanted such help. He documented his efforts on Twitter.

Tesla’s team was preparing for Musk to meet with Chinese government leaders, to celebrate the automaker’s deal to open a factory in China—a hugely consequential move that could propel Tesla beyond a niche car company. Instead of drawing attention to that triumph, Musk had other plans. En route to China, Musk had his jet stop in Thailand, where he rushed to the cave site. He posted pictures on Twitter. “Just returned from Cave 3. Mini-sub is ready if needed. It is made of rocket parts & named Wild Boar after kids’ soccer team. Leaving here in case it may be used in the future. Thailand is so beautiful,” he wrote on July 9, even as a daring (and ultimately successful) rescue attempt was underway.

Musk’s sub was never used, and Narongsak Osottanakorn, head of the operation coordinating the rescue, told reporters the submarine wouldn’t have been practical for the mission. By then, Musk was in China. He received a text from Boucher, better known as Grimes, alerting him to the statement and warning that the media was turning against him. He reached out to his staff: “I just woke up in Shanghai. What’s happening?” As the team tried to figure out who Osottanakorn was, Sam Teller, Musk’s chief of staff, weighed in with an email: “He’s the fucking regional governor who has ignored our calls.”

Musk couldn’t let the perceived slight go. He wrote back: “We need to go all out and make this guy retract his comment.”

The sentiment only grew worse. A couple days later, a British man named Vernon Unsworth, a spelunker who helped rescuers with his knowledge of the caves, was interviewed by CNN. In a passing question, he was asked about Musk’s submarine. He called it a PR stunt and said that “it had absolutely no chance of working” and that Musk had “no conception of what the cave passage was like.” He said Musk could “stick his submarine where it hurts.”

The video clip quickly began making the rounds on Twitter. By July 15, Musk was furious, attacking Unsworth in a series of messages on Twitter that included this one: “Sorry pedo guy. You really did ask for it.”

This didn’t create a Twitter storm. It caused a category 5 hurricane. Shares plunged 3.5 percent, wiping out almost $2 billion of valuation. James Anderson of Baillie Gifford, one of Tesla’s largest investors, weighed in during an interview, calling the event “a regrettable instance” and saying Tesla needs “peace and execution.” Major news outlets began reaching out to Tesla’s communications department to ask if Musk was, in fact, calling Unsworth a pedophile. The team closely monitored the coverage, following more than two dozen headlines from the BBC to Gizmodo. One aide wrote a memo analyzing the situation: “Media continue to cover E’s tweet, with some stories mentioning that the ‘outburst’ comes ‘just a week after he said in a Bloomberg interview that he would try to be less combative on Twitter.’” It went on to say that a number of investors and analysts “believe his comments are adding to their concerns that he’s distracted from Tesla’s main business.”

Early the next morning, July 17, Teller, the 32-year-old chief of staff, tried to reason with Musk, saying it was time to apologize. He told him that he had talked with all of the people Musk held in deep regard—board member Antonio Gracias, CFO Deepak Ahuja, general counsel Todd Maron (his former divorce lawyer), and others—and they all agreed that an apology and a break from Twitter “sets you back on the right path internally and externally.” Teller had even taken the liberty of writing out what an apology letter could say. He told his boss: “Everyone will love and respect you more for openly admitting the mistake and showing how much you care about your employees and the company mission.”