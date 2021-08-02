https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/02/i-hope-the-legal-costs-break-you-steve-schmidt-threatens-to-sue-a-conservative-political-consultant-over-john-weaver-allegation/

Lincoln Project co-founder Steve Schmidt threatened to sue a conservative political consultant Alex Bruesewitz after Bruesewitz tweeted on Saturday, “Friendly reminder that the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt was involved in covering up the sexual predatory behavior of his dear friend and founding partner, John Weaver”:

Friendly reminder that the Lincoln Project’s Steve Schmidt was involved in covering up the sexual predatory behavior of his dear friend and founding partner, John Weaver. Why does the left love welcoming in sexual predators? — Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) July 31, 2021

Schmidt responded, saying “None of that is true” and “It is a smear made by men like you because I oppose Trump. I look forward to your retraction and the legal costs I am about to impose on you. I hope they break you. Trust me when I say this. You will publicly apologize”:

None of that is true. It is a smear made by men like you because I oppose Trump. I look forward to your retraction and the legal costs I am about to impose on you. I hope they break you. Trust me when I say this. You will publicly apologize. @TheRickWilson — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) July 31, 2021

Glenn Greenwald predicted, however, that “Schmidt would never do it because the discovery it would allow would be *spectacular*”:

I think GoFundMe would break with all the cash pouring in so fast and furiously to support a legal defense fund (and countersuit fund) for anyone Steve Schmidt tried to sue for defamation. But Schmidt would never do it because the discovery it would allow would be *spectacular*. https://t.co/CSGWRKTmIa — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 1, 2021

Could you imagine the fun any litigator would have getting to use discovery to dig into the finances of Steve Schmidt & Lincoln Project, as well as who did what – and who lied – regarding the predatory conduct of John Weaver? Damn: I’d almost want to update my bar status for it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 1, 2021

Mike Cernovich added, “File the lawsuits big boy”:

Maybe this stuff works on young men who don’t have access to lawyers, but no one is afraid of you and many would love to get you and your founders under oath. File the lawsuits big boy. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) August 1, 2021

Attorney Will Chamberlain noted that this could be costly . . . for Schmidt:

Looks like @SteveSchmidtSES wants to lose an anti-SLAPP motion and pay Alex’s attorney fees pic.twitter.com/ZwkGE14p5j — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 1, 2021

And Ryan Girdusky, who broke the original story, says he’s working on more:

Steve Schmidt, your interns were young men who were hired while they were being preyed on by your cofounder. I’m glad I exposed you. I have more stories in the works. Your close friends and employees are talking. — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 1, 2021

