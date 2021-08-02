https://legalinsurrection.com/2021/08/ibram-kendi-claims-republicans-who-oppose-covid-lockdowns-are-like-slave-owners/

The left claims that when it comes to COVID, we have to trust “the science.” Is this science? How does this even make sense? Also, is this scholar aware that the Republican party was founded to end slavery?

The College Fix reports:

Critical race theory bigwig says those who oppose COVID lockdowns are like slave owners

One of the most prominent voices in the contemporary critical race theory/anti-racism movement asserted in a recent podcast that those who resist COVID-19 lockdowns are akin to … slaveholders.

Ibram Kendi certainly is no stranger to such hyperbolic comparisons. A month ago, he claimed opposition to teaching critical race theory in schools is like fighting against the Brown v. Board of Education decision of almost 70 years ago.

During the 2020 elections, Kendi argued the term “legal vote” is “racist.” And, perhaps most notoriously, during Amy Coney Barrett’s U.S. Supreme Court hearings he compared white people who adopt black children to “colonizers.”

As reported by The Post Millennial, in Kendi’s last podcast he calls the contemporary U.S. a “slaveholders’ republic.” He references an article he wrote for The Atlantic last year in which he says there is “something about living through a deadly pandemic that cuts open the shell, removes the flesh, and finds the very core of American existence: the slaveholder clamoring for his freedom to infect, and the enslaved clamoring for our freedom from infection.”

Says the anti-racist guru: “There’s no difference between that and the individual saying, ‘I should have the freedom to infect people. I should have the freedom to kill and exploit and harass and terrorize and enslave people.’”