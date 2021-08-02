https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/02/if-you-dont-suspect-deep-state-provocation-at-the-jan-6-riot-start-paying-attention/

It’s not only reasonable but required to ask at the outset of leftists’ 1/6 “Truth Commission”: How much of what led to Donald Trump supporters “storming the capitol” was a setup?

BuzzFeed recently revealed the alleged Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “kidnapping plot” was instigated and coordinated by FBI informants who collected a handful of malcontents as an apparent cover story for manufacturing a “domestic terrorism plot” to foil in front of the cameras. There’s plenty of evidence this kayfabe is not just an isolated incident but the way the security state really does business. As the un-FOIA-able DC Capitol Police establish cross-country beachheads in Florida and California and prepare to deploy U.S. military surveillance tech used on insurgents in Afghanistan, it’s well past time to start shutting this Hydra down.

It is well-established by now that U.S. intelligence agencies use informants, lies, and leaks to frame people, causes, and political opponents of the regime. This is so well-established that it would be surprising if the one Capitol riot Democrats are pursuing did not include FBI or other federal spy state provocateurs. And if that’s the case, then our country is in deep, deep sh-t.

This Is What These Agencies Do

For readers who have been under a rock for the last five years, let’s review just the recent highlights of spy agency, Democrat, and media collusion that would lead one to suspect the Jan. 6 events as part of this pattern.

Russiagate is the prime example. This was designed to make Americans believe that if Donald Trump won in 2016, his presidency was illicitly installed by foreign actors. It was a complete fabrication of the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, in collusion with the Obama White House, and highly successful. It dragged the nation on a five-year goose chase costing billions of dollars and hamstringing the national government — not coincidentally during a rare, ill-used, and short-lived span during which Republicans controlled both Congress and the presidency.

In this wildly successful information operation, Democrats used federal surveillance and police state powers to spy on a president from the opposing political party and then prevent him from exercising the constitutional powers granted to him by voters, smearing him along the way with false and outrageous allegations (“pee-pee tapes,” “Manchurian candidate”) that also helped cost Republicans the next two elections by driving his negatives sky-high.

Top intelligence officials lied under oath to Congress and fabricated evidence for this operation, and none have been brought to justice. Many are getting quite comfortable pensions or post-Trump CNN sinecures. This election-rigging conspiracy included not only top national security and intelligence officials but also reached all the way up to President Obama and then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Russiagate Is Just the Tip of the Iceberg

We have public documentation of U.S. spy agencies using their massive powers for political purposes far beyond Russiagate, without any serious retaliatory action taken by Congress. Clearly, Congress’s habit of useless showboating and taking insane Democrat allegations at face value only has encouraged graver abuses.

Since this is an article and not a book, let’s just do a non-comprehensive list to further illustrate this is a pattern of military-industrial authoritarian behavior not at all limited to Russiagate.

2011: It’s revealed in court documents that the Obama administration FBI was spying on Fox News reporter James Rosen and the Associated Press. The government accused Rosen of “espionage” for reporting critically on the administration, which was reportedly paging through Rosen’s private Gmail account and phone logs with his parents.

October 2011: “[T]he Obama administration secretly changed longstanding policy to create a ‘loophole,’ according to Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, allowing the National Security Agency (NSA) to conduct ‘backdoor searches’ of U.S. citizens’ domestic communications. Previously, NSA spying was publicly believed to be confined to foreign terrorist threats and foreign territory.”

2012: CBS reporter Sharyl Atkisson’s work computer and personal devices were hacked and surveilled, likely by federal agents using their spy powers to sabotage her reporting on the Obama administration Fast and Furious scandal. Litigation over the abuse of power is still ongoing today, and implicates Department of Justice official Rod Rosenstein.

2015: Obama administration caught using the NSA to spy on members of Congress with the goal of neutering opposition to its Iran deal.

September 2017: Obama national security advisor Susan Rice, now Biden’s Domestic Policy Council director, admitted she used NSA surveillance powers to spy on Trump and incoming Trump administration officials up to a year before he took office.

2016: A large proportion of the alleged insurrectionist occupiers in the Bundy standoff in Oregon are revealed as federal informants authorized to commit crimes to entice non-agents into criminal conduct, leading to court acquittals of many involved. The FBI also used additional informants in the case outside the standoff location.

August 2019: Excerpts of leaked classified information from a phone call with Ukraine’s president are used to spark another impeachment attempt against Trump that later turned out to be yet another Potemkin plot constructed from sewn-together leaks and lies that went completely unpunished.

November 2020: Top military and other deep state officials successfully stymie, with lies and leaks, Trump’s four-year quest to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

January 2021: Former CIA chief of staff calls for federal intelligence agencies to place spies within and electronically surveil conservative grassroots groups.

May 2021: Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Miller testifies to Congress that pressure from previous defense secretaries — all top-level intelligence officials — caused him to refuse requests to provide better security at the U.S. Capitol in advance of what federal intelligence agencies knew would be a volatile crowd coming in on January 6.

July 2021: “a National Security Agency (NSA) investigation quietly confirmed Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s allegation that it had collected his electronic communications” — then leaked them to sabotage his reporting.

In addition to info ops that we know included U.S. intelligence agencies, we’ve seen propaganda operations that we don’t know included intelligence agencies but used their deceptive leaking, media-planted misinformation, and crisis construction techniques. These include the attempt at preventing Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation using wholly unsubstantiated sexual smears; the Big Tech collusion to prevent the Hunter Biden corruption scandal from reaching voters in October 2020, which statistically could have cost Biden the presidency; and the attempt to end election security from 2020 on using COVID as a pretext.

Using Spying to Frame Political Opponents Is Totalitarian

All these tactics, of course, are hallmarks of totalitarian dictatorships. Yes, all that fear-mongering pounded into our national psyche about Donald Trump as an “authoritarian” “fascist”? It’s clearly projection by people deploying actually authoritarian and fascist methods of governance, like spying on political opponents, surveilling journalists, fabricating smears, and using leaks and “confidential human sources” to frame people as nefarious actors.

‘Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.’

All this certainly makes one think twice about many facts related to January 6, such as these noted by Glenn Greenwald: “Numerous requests prior to the event for an additional police force and national guard activation were rejected by the civilian command structure. Social media companies were actively feeding information to law enforcement about what was being planned by conspirators. We also know that the FBI extensively monitors social media through a variety of agents and tools.”

As Greenwald also notes, the U.S. surveillance state has been perfecting and deploying its authoritarian methods for decades, unchecked by the elected officials who claim to conduct “oversight” but haven’t ever taken a single scalp, or even nicked blood, over this critical issue. One wonders what kind of dirt on members of “oversight” committees the National Security Agency and FBI have tipped their hands to having obtained to keep them so amazingly docile.

After all, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did tell Rachel Maddow on TV in 2017: “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Republicans, Get Your Big Boy Pants On, We Need You

So, are Republicans just going to accept a role as the impotent cardboard opposition in what is truly a one-party government (another hallmark of a dictatorial state), or are they going to dispense with the dangerous pretense that being “pro-law enforcement” and “pro-military” means letting unelected spy agencies continue to expand their utterly terrifying powers? When are they going to register what has happened in the last 20 years and turn that into an immediate instinct to deeply distrust anything Democrats say, even and especially when it includes quotes, leaks, and made-for-TV videos of people pounding on doors, burning down cities, or driving vans down to a Democrat governor’s lake house?

Republicans believe they are going to retake Congress in 2022. Maybe they will. But for what? For another two or four years of posturing on TV while taxpayer-funded spies and traitors continue to decide which of them are allowed to be in office?

If they want to stop earning contempt, Republicans must right now make strategic plans to use Congress’s budget authority to slash and burn the entire deep state so vigorously that whoever is left to actually fight terrorists instead of manufacture them will remember it 100 years from now. Thinking of this situation in less than existential terms requiring resolute, intelligent, and decisive action would be a fatal and historic mistake.

For want of such courage, the republic is fully lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

