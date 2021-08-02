https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/still-shock-kathy-griffin-announces-lung-cancer-video/

Far-left ‘comedian’ Kathy Griffin on Monday announced she has stage one lung cancer.

“I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer,” Griffin said in a post on her verified Instagram account.

“I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she said. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!”

Griffin also wanted everyone to know that she is fully vaccinated because “the consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious.”

Kathy Griffin told ABC News anchor Juju Chang she was diagnosed with cancer a few days ago.

“I’m still a little bit in shock,” she said.

VIDEO:

Kathy Griffin reveals she’s been diagnosed with lung cancer. In an exclusive interview, she tells @JujuChangABC, “I’m still a little bit in shock.” https://t.co/nWPoA5sXGs pic.twitter.com/VafTKkEGyP — ABC News (@ABC) August 2, 2021

Kathy Griffin came under fire for her Trump beheading stunt in 2017.

The Z-list comedian claimed she was put on Interpol watchlist and the ‘5 eyes- list because of the beheading stunt.

