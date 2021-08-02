https://trishintel.com/infrastructure-bill-billions-for-border-crossings-and-nothing-for-border-wall/

The massive, 2,700-page draft infrastructure bill published exclusively by Breitbart News on Sunday shows that the bipartisan bill contains billions of dollars to upgrade border crossings — but no money at all for the southern border wall.

From the bill:

The proposed deal allocates $3.4 billion for “for construction and acquisition, and repairs and alterations of border stations and land ports of entry,” including $2.5 billion for “projects on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection five-year plan.” (The five-year plan released in December 2020 included the wall, but President Biden halted it in January.)

In addition, the infrastructure deal allocates hundreds of millions of dollars to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, under the Department of Homeland Security, but none of it for a border wall. $330 million is budgeted for “furniture, fixtures, and equipment for the land ports of entry modernized with funding provided” elsewhere in the bill, as above; and $100 million is provided for “for land port of entry construction, modernization, and sustainment.”

