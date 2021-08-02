http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/FSbkmD0lpcg/j-p-sears-on-when-leftist-pieties-collide.php

You know the line of jokes that begins, “A priest, a rabbi, and an imam walk into a bar. . .”

Well, the great J.P. Sears has run with this idea, imaging the intersectional train wreck when advocates for identity politics, critical race theory, and feminism run into each other in the faculty club bar. Enjoy:







P.S.: In my experience of hanging around at the Berkeley Faculty Club bar (which I did as often as possible before COVID weirded everything out), there is very low risk of running into such people. Make of that what you will.

Chaser: Along with the Babylon Bee, Titania McGrath is the greatest prophet of our age:

