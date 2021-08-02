https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/jen-psaki-explains-how-barack-obama-isnt-setting-a-bad-example-by-hosting-a-huge-birthday-party/

As Twitchy reported earlier, former President Barack Obama is holding a huge 60th birthday party for himself on Martha’s Vineyard, but don’t worry: of the 200-plus staff planning to work the party of 475 confirmed guests, there will be a dedicated COVID coordinator on-site to make sure all CDC protocols are followed. Plus, it’s outdoors.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki seemed prepared for the question, noting a couple of times that Obama is a huge promoter of getting the vaccine. But, like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot appearing at Lollapalooza this weekend, an event attracting 100,000 people a day, doesn’t this send the message that get-togethers are OK?

Peter Doocy asks Jen Psaki if Former President Obama’s massive birthday party could be considered a super-spreader event. pic.twitter.com/KGIzQlVZs8 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 2, 2021

It would have been so refreshing if she just said, “yes, it probably isn’t a good idea.“ — Bill (@Bill_321) August 2, 2021

That would have been great. (How refreshing.)

Just another no-answer answer. — WLF (@B_relieF) August 2, 2021

Her reply is hilariously a non-answer 🙂 — Doug (@Doug03773316) August 2, 2021

Basically everyone can have a big party — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) August 2, 2021

That’s what we got out of it, as long as it’s outdoors. Apparently, we’re not supposed to be nearly as afraid of the Delta variant as we’ve been led to believe. Wasn’t that new masking guidance based on an outbreak over the Fourth of July weekend at the beach?

Peter doesn’t quite understand that the ruling class only makes the rules. And the rules don’t apply to them, because they are the ruling class and much better than you. Get it now? — Sunset (@BenitaSonabend) August 2, 2021

It’s only wrong if a Republican does it…. — Nathan X Smith (@NathanXSmith3) August 2, 2021

If it were a Republican, this douche would show up:

Nah, he’s a Democrat and all of the guests will be Liberals. Rules don’t apply to them — David Potts (@DivineTurbine) August 2, 2021

The trick is to just do it — have dinner at the French Laundry, officiate at a wedding, get your hair done — and hope no one takes photos.

Related:

Obama will reportedly host a potential superspreader event for hundreds of guests on Martha’s Vineyard for his 60th birthday https://t.co/B0K8bBMbVn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 1, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

