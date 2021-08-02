https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-de-blasio-strongly-recommends-vaccinated-new-yorkers-wear-face-masks-in-indoor-settings/

Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio urged all New Yorkers -including the vaccinated- to resume wearing face masks when in indoor environments during his press briefing Monday.

“We’ve reviewed the data from the CDC, we’ve reviewed the recommendations. We’re updating our mask guidelines based on the latest data and science,” said de Blasio.

“We want to strongly recommend that people wear a mask in indoor setting, even if you’re vaccinated,” he added. “We want to strongly recommend that people wear those masks indoors even if vaccinated.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We want to strongly recommend that people wear masks in indoor settings.” pic.twitter.com/VcdPas0zc9 — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2021

De Blasio’s comments come moments after Governor Andrew Cuomo urged all private businesses to require proof of vaccination before entering their establishments.

“Private businesses, I am asking them and suggesting to them: Go to vaccine-only admission. Go to vaccine-only admission. We did this, Radio City Music Hall, months ago. Reopened vaccine-only, sold out all the shows. Sports arenas. They went up to about 90 percent vaccine-only. Private businesses, bars, restaurants. Go to a vaccine-only admission. I believe it’s in your best business interest,” Cuomo said during a news conference.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says private businesses, including stadiums and restaurants, should switch to “vaccine-only admission” “If you say to people, ‘Well, if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments,’ then you’ll see a real incentive to get vaccinated” pic.twitter.com/mQt6L7m4sH — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2021

“If you say to people, ‘Well, if you don’t have a vaccine, you can’t get into these establishments,’ then you will see a real incentive to get vaccinated,” he said.

“What does that mean? Well, we’ve taken the first step [as a state] … which is you either have to get a vaccine or a weekly test. That’s the first step, but it’s only the first. And that I believe we need to expand,” Cuomo said.

Watch the Democrats’ comments above.

