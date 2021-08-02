https://www.dailywire.com/news/kamala-harris-is-the-most-unpopular-vice-president-in-50-years-polls-show

Vice President Kamala Harris has only been in office for six months, but she is already the most unpopular vice president since at least the 1970s, according to recent polls.

The Los Angeles Times on Monday reported that as of July 27, “5% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Harris and 48% had an unfavorable opinion — a net rating of -3 percentage points, according to a Times average.”

The most recent YouGov tracking poll shows that Harris’ unfavorability rating has hit 49%, while her favorability rating sits at just 45%.

Harris’ unpopularity is worse than former Vice President Mike Pence’s was six months into his tenure, according to The Telegraph. The outlet reported that around this same time in 2017, Pence’s unfavorability rating sat at 41.9%, while his favorability rating was 42.1%. Pence may have been helped by a massive media focus on then-President Donald Trump and false accusations that he was a Russian agent who colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election.

During the Biden administration, much more focus has been on Harris since she’s the first black female vice president. President Joe Biden, however, has put her in charge of some nearly impossible tasks, including handling the situation on the southern border. As the Times reported, Harris’ approval ratings started to decline after she was assigned the task, though Biden also received a small decline in job approval.

“The dip followed an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, where Harris bristled at a question about why she had not visited the border, triggering criticism. Comments about immigration and the United States’ southern border during visits to Mexico and Guatemala have also sparked controversy,” the outlet reported.

Holt had asked Harris if she had “any plans to visit the border,” which received a hostile and odd remark from the vice president.

“At some point, you know, we are going to the border, we’ve been to the border,” Harris said, as previously reported by The Daily Wire. “So this whole, this whole, this whole thing about the border. We’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border.”

Holt then said: “You haven’t been to the border.”

Harris responded: “And I haven’t been to Europe.”

Shortly after this exchange, Harris visited Mexico and Guatemala, where she continued to make remarks that garnered ridicule. In Guatemala, the international press asked her why she hadn’t visited the U.S.-Mexico border. She was specifically asked why she hadn’t visited the border, to which Harris said the immigration situation is a high priority, while continuing to say she wouldn’t visit the border.

“On the issue of Republican’s political attacks, or criticism, or even concerns, the reason I’m here in Guatemala as my first trip as vice president of the United States, is because this is one of our highest priorities,” Harris claimed. “And I came here to be here on the ground, to speak with the leader of this nation, around what we can do in a way that is significant, is tangible, and has real results. And I will continue to be focused on that kind of work as opposed to grand gestures.”

Later, when Spanish media asked when she planned to visit the border, Harris became irritated, The Daily Wire reported, insisting she had “said I’m going to the border.” When the reporter asked her “when” she would go to the border, Harris replied: “I’m not finished. I’ve said I’m going to the border.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

