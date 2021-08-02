https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kamala-is-most-unpopular-vp-in-60-years-poll/

Posted by Kane on August 2, 2021 11:43 am

Kamala Harris has become the most unpopular US vice president six months into an administration since at least the 1970s, according to polls. Alarmed Democrat strategists are grappling with the Vice President’s floundering poll numbers which show she is now “underwater.”

The White House intends to deploy her only in certain areas to campaign ahead of next year’s midterm elections, and will attempt to raise her profile by sending her on foreign trips in the coming months.



