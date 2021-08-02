https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/08/02/kathy-griffin-reveals-lung-cancer-diagnosis-n1466450

Actress Kathy Griffin, known also for her rabid anti-Trump antics, announced on her Twitter feed Monday morning that she has lung cancer.

“I’ve got to tell you guy something,” her statement began. “I have cancer. I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

“Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing,” she continued. “I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It’s been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I’m gonna be just fine.”

Griffin added that she’s fully vaccinated for COVID.

A cancer diagnosis is a terrible thing, and I wish her a full and speedy recovery. But, honestly, she doesn’t deserve my well wishes. And I’m sure you know why. In 2017, she tweeted a photo of herself with a fake decapitated head of Donald Trump. Despite apologizing after the backlash, she later doubled down on her actions. Since then, she’s blamed Trump for her career trouble. Last year, she called for Trump to be assassinated, and while Trump was at Walter Reed recovering from COVID-19, she tweeted, “Is he dead yet?”

Is he dead yet? I have shit to do. Thx. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 5, 2020

So, no, Griffin doesn’t deserve my well wishes, but she’ll get them anyway. Why? Because that’s what decent human beings do. Just because she’s a terrible person doesn’t mean I have to stoop to her level.

Hopefully, Griffin’s journey through this diagnosis will help her become a better person.

Donald Trump has not released a statement today about Griffin’s diagnosis. It will be interesting if he does.

