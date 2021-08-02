https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/laurel-hubbard-olympic-loss

Watch your step because shards of glass are all over the place. New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard shattered the glass ceiling by becoming the first transgender weightlifter to compete in the Olympics. She then shattered the glass ceiling just above that glass ceiling and became the first transgender weightlifter to fail at the Olympics.







New Zealand’s Laurel Hubbard FAILS first attempt in the 120kg snatch as she makes Olympic history



Hubbard’s inclusion in the Olympics was met with controversy. She was originally a male weightlifter named Gavin Hubbard. Then when Gavin was in his 30s, he (which he was at the time) transitioned into Laurel. There were some in the women’s Olympic weightlifting circuit who felt Laurel competing was unfair. Their belief was that Laurel being born biologically male gave her advantages other competitors born biologically female did not have. But those women were told to calm down about it.

According to The Daily Wire, Hubbard tried to lift 120kg and failed. That’s about 264 pounds for those of us who only care about normal American measurements.

Her second lift was 275 pounds, which she was able to do. But it was described as “shaky” and some were surprised it wasn’t appealed.

Her third lift was 275 pounds again. Hubbard was unable to do so and according to Daily Wire has been bounced from the competition.

That is “the end of Laurel Hubbard,” the announcer said, as Hubbard waved to the cameras and to those at the competition.

Now the winning medal holders will be decided amongst a less inclusive pool of only biological women.

But let’s not take anything away from Laurel Hubbard. This beautiful and brave competitor shattered more glass ceilings this week than you and I did. Having all the added media attention on her could have messed with her psyche. But unlike others, she didn’t quit. She still competed. Let’s see Michael Che crack jokes about that!

She just wasn’t as good as the other women. You’ll get ’em next time, Laurel!

