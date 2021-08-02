https://www.theepochtimes.com/lindsey-graham-announces-he-has-covid-19-breakthrough-infection_3930065.html/?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Monday announced he has a “breakthrough” COVID-19 infection despite being fully vaccinated against the virus.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” he said in a statement, adding that he will isolate for at least 10 days.

Graham is the first senator in several months to have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. He’s also the first publicly known “breakthrough” case among members of Congress.

Most senators have been vaccinated against the virus.

The South Carolina Republican added that on Saturday night, he “started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning, ” and feels “like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.” The senator also praised the vaccine and claimed that if he hadn’t received the shot, his symptoms would likely be worse, echoing claims made by federal health officials in recent weeks.

According to reporters in Washington, Graham was spotted briefly at the Capitol building on Monday and spoke with members of the press.

At 66 years old, Graham is considered to be at increased risk of developing serious COVID-19 symptoms as more than 80 percent of all deaths attributed to the virus involved individuals over the age of 65, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In recent months, as the vaccine was being rolled out nationwide, federal and state officials called on older Americans to get the shot.

Graham was inoculated in December of last year and posted pictures of his vaccination on Twitter.

“If enough of us take it, we will get back to normal lives,” Graham said of the vaccine at the time. “Help is on the way.”

Graham also rejected claims earlier this year that were made by colleague Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who has pushed for natural immunity for individuals who have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and instead argued that people should get vaccinated. Paul announced he won’t get vaccinated because he already contracted and recovered from the virus, meaning he has enough antibodies to stave off a potential future infection.

A recent study found that individuals who recovered from the virus have a broad and robust immunity to it. That study, commissioned by Emory University, found that most of the patients who recovered mounted a strong and wide-ranging immune response to the CCP virus for up to 250 days.

On Monday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden administration officials “do certainly hope that Senator Graham has a speedy recovery and experiences mild symptoms and we wish him the best of health with that.”

