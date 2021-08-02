http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Da-FXcMGHqk/

Despite being vaccinated, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement released on Monday.

“I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for COVID-19 even after being vaccinated,” Graham said. “I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning.” Following his diagnosis, Graham said he is not exhibiting severe symptoms and stated that he will be quarantining for ten days.

“I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms,” Graham noted. “I will be quarantining for ten days.”

“I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now,” Graham added. “My symptoms would be far worse.”

Graham’s diagnosis comes as the Senate debates whether to vote on a so-called “infrastructure” bill, which is more than 2,700 pages in length.

According to the bill’s text, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, it contains many provisions that would aim to revitalize America’s roads, bridges, and highways, as well as climate change carveouts, including funding for “zero-emission vehicles.”

It also contains funding for “high priority corridors on the national highway system,” including the United States route 421 from the interchange with Interstate Route 85 in Greensboro, North Carolina, to the interchange in Interstate 95 in Dunn, North Carolina. For more on the specifics of the bill, click here.

