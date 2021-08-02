https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lori-lightfoot-busted/

Posted by Kane on August 2, 2021 3:57 am

Lori doesn’t wear a mask with 400,000 partiers a day before she institutes new mask order

Lightfoot says ‘90% of the people through the gates’ are vaccinated.

Check the Vax scan video…

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city…

