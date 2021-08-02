https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/lori-lightfoot-busted/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Lori doesn’t wear a mask with 400,000 partiers a day before she institutes new mask order

“Everyone needs to wear masks” – Lori Lightfoot pic.twitter.com/zV8A3nZqSg — chandler (@drypopeyesbisc) August 2, 2021

Mayor Lightfoot in briefing just now states “90% of the people going through the gates at Lolla” are vaccinated — Kim Bellware (@bellwak) August 1, 2021

Lightfoot says ‘90% of the people through the gates’ are vaccinated.

Check the Vax scan video…

Yeah, real stringent examination of the COVID vaccine cards! I’m glad they got their lives back Bc the City needed money. However Fall Volleyball and girls swimming begin soon and ⁦@ChiPubSchools⁩ ARE STILL NOT ALLOWING PARENTS, FANS into watch.

When will this end? pic.twitter.com/hEhj47EVhZ — Amy Jacobson (@AmyJacobson) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city…