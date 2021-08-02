https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/02/man-people-just-really-hate-her-detailed-thread-about-kamala-harris-shocking-unpopularity-will-give-you-all-the-warm-fuzzies/

Kamala Harris has been Biden’s biggest mistake yet, and considering how bad everything else has been?

Ouch.

📉🇺🇸Kamala Harris has become the most unpopular US vice president six months into an administration since at least the 1970s So how did she get here? And how might she bounce back? Thread 🧵https://t.co/1YuZd7L0kX — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

Most unpopular VP since at least the 1970s.

So like five decades.

Wow.

*and OMG, we’re all getting so old*

Why are some democrats worried?👇 Two recent polls both showed 46 per cent of Americans approved of Ms Harris, with 47 per cent and 48 per cent disapproving pic.twitter.com/ce3uOpJsdG — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

Democrats know what the rest of know, she was picked for her race and gender.

Hell, Biden admitted it.

❌An Economist/YouGov poll found 41 per cent of voters aged 18-29 had an “unfavourable” view of Ms Harris, with only 36 per cent viewing her “favourably.” — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

Oof.

Not good, Kam-a-lama-ding-dong.

Of the 48 per cent in the Economist/YouGov poll who viewed the vice president “unfavourably,” the vast majority [40 per cent] said they did so “very unfavourably.” Ms Harris has alienated some Hispanic voters by telling people from Central America “Do not come” to the US — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Remember her saying that.

Deadpan.

‘Do not come.’

Alarmed Democrat strategists are grappling with the Vice President’s floundering poll numbers which show she is now “underwater,” meaning more Americans disapprove, than approve, of her job performance https://t.co/1YuZd7L0kX — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

Being a horrible, evil, unlikable, power-hungry, nasty harpy isn’t popular with Americans, not even Democrats.

Huh, who knew?

So what are the democrats going to do? 1. The White House intends to deploy her only in certain areas to campaign ahead of next year’s midterm Congressional elections pic.twitter.com/qXBIhP0WED — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

Deploy her.

Like a weapon.

Heh.

2. They will attempt to raise her profile by sending her on foreign trips in the coming months On Friday night, as part of its plan to boost Ms Harris’s standing, the White House announced she would become the first US vice president to visit Vietnam next month… — Telegraph World News (@TelegraphWorld) August 1, 2021

And they won’t like her there, either.

***

