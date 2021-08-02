http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aQD9b0aWxEw/

After the U.S. women’s soccer team lost 1-0 to Canada on Monday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, forward Megan Rapinoe told reporters, “Obviously, we never want to lose to Canada. I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada. … this sucks. It sucks.”

“It’s terrible. We just didn’t have it today,” Rapinoe said after the game. “Just too many errors from us again. I felt like the space was there for us to play, and we just couldn’t get into it, too many touches or, you know, an errant touch.

“That’s football. They got, I think, one shot on goal, a PK, and from what it sounds like, it was a PK. So yeah, it’s a bitter one to swallow. Obviously, we never want to lose to Canada. I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada.

Megan Rapinoe wasn’t a fan of losing to Canada at #Tokyo2020. ὄ pic.twitter.com/y1KIMIyu6F — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 2, 2021

“So it’s a bitter one. Obviously, there’s still a lot to compete for. That’s what I told the girls and what we talked about in the huddle. It’s not the color we want, but there’s still a medal on the line. That’s a huge thing, and we want to win that game, but yeah, this is … this sucks. It sucks,” she said.

Twitter was not sympathetic to Rapinoe’s plight:

On behalf of all of Canada, I’d like to reciprocate Megan Rapinoe’s graciousness… pic.twitter.com/Rk9dCGm3HC — SusanT (@typical_susan) August 2, 2021

Hey Megan Rapinoe, you can take your knee now! 😁 #USWNT pic.twitter.com/H2S16bS5HZ — TigerBry (@TheTigerBry) August 2, 2021

Wow. The women’s soccer team really blew it AGAIN. Losing to Canada ? Probably SORE KNEES from all their KNEELING. I love it when America wins the Gold—but the “bronze” lining here is we won’t see as much of the purple hair chick MEG @mPinoe during the “off season” pic.twitter.com/DNJdnFMxMl — Greg Kelly The PROJECT is a Secret (@gregkellyusa) August 2, 2021

Rapinoe has been the U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) most outspoken liberal activist and a regular anthem protester stretching back to 2016. The USWNT will now play for a bronze medal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

