Meghan McCainMeghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain: Democrats ‘should give a little credit’ to Trump for COVID-19 vaccine Meghan McCain to produce ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’ Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear Fox News blasts ‘ambush’ of Carlson at Montana fly-fishing store MORE on Monday predicted that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisFlorida breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record with more than 10,200 patients ‘Freedom-loving’ conservatives stoked latest round of infection and death Florida reports record 21,000 COVID-19 cases in single day, highest since start of pandemic MORE (R) would put Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – CDC equates Delta to chickenpox in contagiousness Harris’s bad polls trigger Democratic worries Why in the world are White House reporters being told to mask up again? MORE “in the ground” if they were to face off against each other in a presidential election.

The co-hosts of “The View” on Monday were discussing recent polling data that showed Harris has the lowest approval rating of any vice president since the 1970s, when moderator Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergMeghan McCain to produce ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’ Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear Here’s the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain McCain blasts misogyny of ‘View’ coverage in exiting remarks MORE asked McCain if she believed Harris had “stumbled” in her first few months in the Biden administration.

“I think she stumbled when she was running for president. She dropped out before Iowa, she was a very early dropout. She wasn’t resonating with voters way before President Biden Joe BidenGOP report on COVID-19 origins homes in on lab leak theory READ: The .2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session MORE was elected,” McCain said, acknowledging that she could not be unbiased due to being a Republican.

HARRIS’ APPROVAL LINKED TO IMMIGRATION STANCE? The co-hosts react to several polls that found Vice Pres. Kamala Harris has the lowest approval of any vice president since the ’70s. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/SeBUGidSh1 — The View (@TheView) August 2, 2021

McCain criticized Harris’s approach to the immigration crisis, which she has been tasked with handling, pointing to how she laughed off questions about visiting the border.

“Her laugh has become a way for people to take hits at her because it’s uncomfortable to watch, it’s uncomfortable to answer and she — I always thought she needed more media training than she had,” McCain said.

“The problem for Democrats going into 2024 is if President Biden chooses not to run for reelection, she’s just not going to be a strong enough candidate to run for president,” McCain continued. “Ron DeSantas would would put her in the ground. I mean, it would be an election for Republicans. Republicans would love nothing more than to run against Vice President Harris.”

Goldberg and fellow co-host Joy Behar Josephine (Joy) Victoria BeharMeghan McCain to produce ‘Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff’ Lifetime movie starring Heather Locklear Here’s the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain McCain blasts misogyny of ‘View’ coverage in exiting remarks MORE argued that not enough time has passed for a true assessment of Harris, noting that it has been less than year since she took office. Behar and co-hosts Sunny Hostin Sunny HostinSchumer blasts McCarthy for picking people who ‘supported the big lie’ for Jan. 6 panel Here’s the strong, unapologetic conservative to replace Meghan McCain Kinzinger: GOP downplaying Capitol riot something ‘out of North Korea’ MORE and Sara Haines also expressed the opinion that Harris’s race and gender play a part in her unpopularity in the polls.

