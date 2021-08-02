https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/mark-finkelstein/2021/08/02/morning-joe-absurdity-latest-desantis-covid-stance-socialism

As the number of COVID cases rises in Florida, opportunistic liberal talk shows are taking more pot shots at Gov. Ron DeSantis, a potential 2024 presidential candidate. It’s never too early to bury him.

Morning Joe regular Dave Aronberg, the Democrat Palm Beach County State Attorney, twice claimed today that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s stance on Covid constitutes—of all things—“socialism.”

Mika Brzezinski melodramatically teed him up by suggesting you’d oppose DeSantis, too, if “you’re actually getting correct information on the science, and not a bunch of stupid, crazy, Trump-driven conspiracy theories that could kill you.”

Aronberg argued that DeSantis’s executive orders, and recent laws, that pre-empt the authority of local jurisdictions to adopt Covid rules, “sounds like the socialism that DeSantis and others continue to condemn.” Aronberg gave as an example a recently-adopted law that prevents private companies from asking customers about their vaccination status, and repeated his chuckle-worthy “socialism” charge moments later.

If the Florida law is “socialism,” too bad Mika didn’t ask Aronberg about the 10 states—all of which went for Biden in 2020—that have adopted truly insane laws prohibiting employers from asking job applicants about their CRIMINAL CONVICTION HISTORY! Because what right does an employer have to find out whether he might be hiring a convicted felon!?

And then, of course, there are the “voting rights” bills that the Democrats are pushing that would largely federalize elections, stripping states of much of their authority. That socialism too, state attorney Dave?

6:17 am EDT DAVE ARONBERG: You have to understand that Governor DeSantis’s primary motivation is to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024. And that’s why he engages in this performance art instead of good public policy. . . . MIKA BRZEZINSKI: This is a stretch, Dave Aronberg, but if you’re a parent in Florida, and you actually don’t depend on Facebook for your news, so you’re actually getting correct information on the science, and not a bunch of stupid, crazy, Trump-driven conspiracy theories that could kill you. If you’re a parent who doesn’t do that, and you want your child to go to school and be safe and have all the other children wearing masks until this surge in Florida, making it number one in the country for coronavirus cases and, of course, only unvaccinated people dropping dead after being on a ventilator alone in a hospital. If you’re one of those parents who doesn’t want that to happen to their children, or for them bring it home to them, do you have any recourse that you want your child to go to school and not get a deadly virus at this point? ARONBERG: Not legally, Mika. There’s sovereign immunity, and the governor gets law passed last session that removes local governments when it comes to these guidelines, the state can pre-empt them and as he has. He’s done it through executive order and he’s allowed to in Florida. It is ironic that the same politicians who always claim for local control, and people who said that the local elected officials are closest to the people, and they should be respected and empowered. Well, now you see them being pre-empted. It sure sounds a lot like the socialism that Desantis and others continue to condemn. It’s like that new law that they passed that prevents private companies from asking about their customers’s vaccinations. That’s a thing resembles the socialism that they love to criticize! So much for free enterprise. . . . MIKA: Yup, Dave Aronberg, state attorney for Palm Beach County, thank you very much.

