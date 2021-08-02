https://www.dailywire.com/news/muppet-babies-reintroduces-male-character-as-transgender-princess

The children’s television show “Muppet Babies” reintroduced the beloved character Gonzo as a transgender princess.

In one episode, Miss Piggy and Summer Penguin said that they met an “amazing” princess at a “royal ball.” Miss Piggy referred to the “princess” using “they” pronouns. Per the Cinderella storyline, Miss Piggy showcased a glass slipper that was left at the royal ball.

Gonzo, who has historically been a male character, proceeded to take the slipper and transform into a princess. He dubbed himself “Gonzorella.” Gonzo told the other Muppets that he was afraid to tell them because they “expected [him] to look a certain way.”

Summer Penguin: There you are. You missed our Royal ball. Miss Piggy: We met the most amazing princess but they ran away. And all they left behind was this. Gonzo: Everyone, there’s something I need to tell you. The princess who came to your ball tonight was me. Muppet Babies: Wow! Gonzo: I’m Gonzorella. Miss Piggy: But Gonzo, why didn’t you tell us? Gonzo: Because you all expected me to look a certain way. I don’t want you to be upset with me.

The move to push transgender ideology on young children was condemned by many on the political right. The Daily Wire’s Candace Owens called the show’s messaging “sick and perverted.”

“I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but… they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies. This is sick and PERVERTED,” Owens tweeted. “Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?”

“Muppet Babies” joins a growing list of children’s television shows that are pushing an LGBTQ agenda. Per The Daily Wire’s Megan Basham, GLAAD — an LGBTQ advocacy group — has a Hollywood lobbying arm that pushes networks and studios to work LGBTQ characters into children’s productions.

Other shows that are pushing LGBTQ ideology include Arthur, Blues Clues, and My Little Pony. Blues Clues used “The ABC Song with Blue!” to push the ideology. When Blue sang the letter “P,” the puppy said, “P is full of pride.” The children’s cartoon proceeded to show the LGBTQ flag and other flags representing transgenderism, asexuality, pansexuality, intersexuality, and gender-fluidity.

My Little Pony also shocked parents when the show “outed” two of its characters. During the final episode of the 2019 season, the show revealed that two ponies were not just roommates, but romantically involved.

Nickelodeon, the children’s network, has gone so far as to debut videos featuring drag queens explaining the colors of the LGBTQ Pride flag. The Daily Wire reported that one video, “The Meaning of Pride,” dropped on Nickelodeon’s YouTube page and TikTok profile.

“First is a lesbian gator family, followed by a gay bear family; after them come non-binary dolphins, transgender beavers, as well as various other asexual, bisexual, and panesexual animals,” the Nickelodeon drag queen said.

