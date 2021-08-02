https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/muriel-bowser-violates-her-own-mask-order-busted-photo/

DC Mayor violates her own mask order

WASHINGTON – Videos and photos circulating on social media show a maskless D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser officiating a large wedding in the District on Saturday despite a newly reinstated indoor mask mandate in the nation’s capital. Videos show many people attending the wedding Saturday at The LINE DC, a 5-star hotel in Adams Morgan.

Bowser officiated the event less than 24 hours after being photographed maskless with comedian Dave Chappelle on Friday night at The Anthem, where Chappelle performed a comedy set. That celebration occurred a few days before Bowser’s birthday on Monday.

