https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/02/nice-attempt-after-january-6-testimony-maureen-dowd-asks-why-do-republicans-hate-cops/

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd must have thought she’d stuck the landing with her terse headline, “Why do Republicans hate cops?” It does grab your attention, especially if you were paying attention all through 2020 when leftist extremists were spray-painting “ACAB” (“all cops are bastards”) and “F**k 12” on every building they decided not to set on fire. And because law enforcement was sent in by President Trump to quell the violence in these Democrat-run cities, they were called Trump’s “stormtroopers” by Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

So Dowd thinks in one newspaper column she can turn the narrative around from Democrats calling to defund the police. “Defunding police means defunding police,” clarified Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a statement.

Why do Republicans hate cops? https://t.co/Uiob9V01w5 — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) July 31, 2021

Dowd writes after watching the select committee on January 6:

The heart-rending police testimony was dismissed by most Republicans and Fox News as “political theater.” What gall by a party that claims to have the backs of men and women in blue. Laura Ingraham even gave awards — “Best Exaggerated Performance,” “Best Political Performance” and “Best Performance in an Action Role” — to the police who recounted their terrifying battles with the mob. “They came across as political actors,” Ingraham said. “That doesn’t help anything. We want the police to be just the police.”

Democrats are rolling back the “defund the police” rhetoric and even opening Capitol Police field offices in California and Florida to better protect lawmakers from threats, essentially creating their own national secret police force.

Nice try. — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) August 2, 2021

Come clean….were you forced to come up with that take? — Travis (@Aggboy55) August 2, 2021

Lol. No ones buying this title, Maureen. You should try the “put the unvaccinated in camps” angle. That’s earning a bit of money today. 🗑 — rangatang (@bestrangatang) July 31, 2021

They don’t. But nice attempt to flip the narrative. — johngalt9876 (@johngalt9876) July 31, 2021

You using propane or butane in that gaslight? — Hot Tub Rabbits (@QSCaepio) August 2, 2021

Why do you make posts that have no semblance of reality or truth? — William Jennings (@willjennings60) August 2, 2021

We don’t. We hate journalists who sit around all day sniffing each other’s farts and thinking that crap like that article is profound. — Dr. High Functioning Sociopath PhD, EdD, STD, ADHD (@rorschach1934) August 2, 2021

Republicans aren’t the ones screaming to abolish the police, fake news NY Times. — Sparrow78 (@Sparrow783) July 31, 2021

😂 The press stepping in to try and spin the anti-cop stance of the left. It isn’t going to work. People see right through this. — Radical Centrist (@Crazy_Centrist) July 31, 2021

Yeah, they think this is going to turn around public opinion on a year’s worth of “defund the police” rhetoric.

Hahah defund the police was horrible for dems so “journalists” are playing clean up for them. Sad. — LT (@TheLuisTobar) July 31, 2021

Holy cognitive dissonance, batman. — Matt (@MattYungr) August 2, 2021

Your next article should be… Why do Democrats love cops only when it fits their political narrative? — Paul H. (@PaulHew1960) July 31, 2021

Republicans love cops, even the ones from Dem party central casting who cry on cue during state show trials. Back the Blue! — William P. Inman (@WPInman1842) August 2, 2021

Very low energy. Try harder next time — Hermann Fegelein (@Flegelein) August 2, 2021

So the ACAB mobs trying to burn down precincts are *actually* Republicans? Fascinating.. — DELACHAUX (@delachaux) July 31, 2021

The mayor of Seattle actually ceded several blocks, including a police precinct, to the “CHAZ” anarchists.

Why do democrats hate cops? I don’t see these guys in front of any Congressional panel and they went through far worse for far longer than the capitol policehttps://t.co/eD1nFMJeHn — Zaggs (@Zaggs) August 2, 2021

When is the federal investigation into David Dorn’s death?

Every cop I know: pic.twitter.com/kHuE2EGXbc — Deus Galt (@Yeetus71257325) August 2, 2021

Yeah, It’s in Republican states and Republican cities that cops are quitting by the thousands.https://t.co/6hUiL7ReAJ — RyuSaeba (@SaebaRyu2) August 2, 2021

No one takes you seriously. Thank God. — NWK (@NWK_RIP_EVH) August 2, 2021

Why do journalists hate truth? — RightTC (@Right_TC) July 31, 2021

The tweeter above was right; Dowd should have gone with some hot take on welding the unvaccinated into their apartments or something.

Related:

‘Imagine if Trump had said’ what Joe Biden did to a reporter who asked him about Democrats wanting to #DefundThePolice https://t.co/IKQ8KPLQDn — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

