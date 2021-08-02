https://moonbattery.com/nikola-scam-preview-of-democrat-climate-spending/

Nikola sums up the phony green economy:

The founder of the much-hyped electric truck manufacturer Nikola Corp. has been charged with lying to investors about the supposed technological breakthroughs the company had achieved in order to drive up its stock price, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

If electric vehicles made sense, the free market would provide them. Trucks that are not driven by diesel or gasoline are driven instead by ideology. That is, they are driven by wishful thinking, coercive subsidies, and lies.

Nikola impressed investors with its electric truck prototypes. However,

Prosecutors said that, in fact, the prototypes that had been unveiled didn’t function and were Frankenstein monsters cobbled together from parts from other vehicles. At public events, the vehicles were allegedly towed into position and were powered by plugs leading from hidden wall sockets. In one instance, in which the vehicle was filmed for a promotional film, tape was used to keep the doors of a truck prototype from opening, prosecutors said. To make it appear the truck was driving, it was towed to the top of a hill and then rolled down to the bottom, according to the indictment.

Multiply the money burned on the Nikola scam by hundreds of billions; that’s what Democrats plan to ram through in addition to still more entitlements to add to the massive unfunded liabilities incurred by the welfare state.

Currently, the liability per US citizen is $463,252. The good news is that before long an unemployed dishwasher will be able to pay off that much with his weekly stimulus check. The bad news is that by then the liability per person will be far into the $trillions, considering the hyperinflation Democrats are likely to set off with their wasteful spending a green idiocy and socialism.

