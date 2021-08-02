http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UVgMjI30jzo/

KATHY Griffin has revealed that she’s suffering from lung cancer and will soon undergo surgery to “remove half of her left lung.”

Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer although she said she’s “never smoked.”

Kathy, 60, announced that she’s suffering from stage one cancer and will soon undergo treatment.

The actress took to her Instagram to break the news to her fans, writing: “I’ve got to tell you guys something. I have cancer.

“I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!

“The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing.

“I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less.”

KATHY’S MOM JOINED HER ON TV Kathy’s mom, Maggie, was born in 1920 in Chicago, Illinois. Her fans got to know Maggie when she joined her show Kathy’s So-Called Reality in 2001. In 2005, she began appearing as herself in Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List, going on to do six seasons. Early last year, Kathy told fans that Maggie had been suffering from dementia. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

KATHY GRIFFIN LOST HER MOTHER IN 2020 Kathy Griffin shared her heartbreaking grief after her mom died aged 99 on St Patrick’s Day. Griffin said she was “gutted” and would “never be prepared” for the loss of beloved Maggie. Sharing a photo of her mom by the pool with a glass of wine, she said on Twitter: “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. I am gutted. My best friend. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. “I’m so grateful you guys got to be part of her life. You knew her. You loved her. She knew it. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

GRIFFIN SLAMMED TRUMP’S COVID RESPONSE FROM HOSPITAL Underneath Griffin’s photos from the hospital was a screenshot of Trump’s tweet from earlier today. “Just reported that the United States has done far more ‘testing’ than any other nation, by far! In fact, over an eight day span, the United States now does more testing than what South Korea (which has been a very successful tester) does over an eight week span. Great job!” Trump’s tweet read. Kathy responded on Instagram: “He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.” GRIFFIN THOUGHT SHE HAD COVID In March 2020, Griffin revealed she was rushed to the ER with “UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms” of coronavirus. The 59-year-old comedian said she was isolated in a major hospital in severe pain but could not get tested due to CDC restrictions. Kathy posted a picture of herself laying in a hospital bed while wearing a face mask in her own quarantined room. She slammed former President Donald Trump for his response to coronavirus. Kathy revealed she had “painful” symptoms but could not get tested

‘I LOOK FORWARD TO LAUGHING WITH YOU’ One fan said he looks “forward to laughing” with Kathy Griffin when she recovers from her surgery. Many other fans shared the same sentiment. As a cancer survivor, who’s had it on both kidneys and my prostate at the same time, my prayers go out to Kathy Griffin!! You can beat this!! I look forward to laughing with you on the other side of surgery and recovery — Steffen H. Cox (@cox_steffen) August 2, 2021

‘PRAY FOR THE QUICK, FULL RECOVERY OF KATHY GRIFFIN’ Conservative Carmine Sabia sent his sympathies to Kathy Griffin and called for others to do the same. Politics is politics and life is life. I pray for the quick, full recovery of Kathy Griffin. May she defeat this evil disease. https://t.co/PYSGmLgerr — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 2, 2021

DNC CHAIR SENDS LOVE DNC Chair Jaime Harrison sent his sympathies to Kathy Griffin. Sending out prayers and love Kathy! — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@harrisonjaime) August 2, 2021

GRIFFIN SAYS SHE BELONGS ON A TV SET Just days before she announced her cancer diagnosis, Griffin tweeted that she was “back at work on a TV set, where I belong DAMMIT.”

GRIFFIN TALKED CANCER DIAGNOSIS Griffin spoke with Nightline about her diagnosis. GRIFFIN SHARED NECESSITY OF GETTING VACCINATED Griffin appeared frustrated with someone who was anti-vaccination hours before her cancer announcement.

GRIFFIN WILL UNDERGO SURGERY Griffin will have half of her left lung removed in surgery. JUST IN: Kathy Griffin shares that she has lung cancer; will undergo surgery to have half of left lung removed. — Tony • GMA (@THETonyMorrison) August 2, 2021

FANS SEND THEIR LOVE When Kathy posted her announcement, dozens of fans shared their sympathies. “OMG. Please keep us updated as you know we will all be worried. Praying all goes well with treatments with speedy return to full health. Still waiting for that Uncancelled World Tour!” one person wrote. “I’m so sorry Kathy, you are badass and will defeat cancer. Sending you vibes for a speedy recovery, you got this,” another said.

KATHY GRIFFIN’S MESSAGE TO FANS Griffin shared her cancer news on Instagram and Twitter.

‘SENDING SO MUCH LOVE’ Fans sent their sympathies to Kathy Griffin after her cancer diagnosis. “Sending so much love to @kathygriffin who’s having cancer surgery right now,” one person wrote.

"Of course I am fully vaccinated for Covid," she wrote. "The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been ever more serious. Please stay up to date on your medical check ups. It'll save your life," she continued.

"I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer," she told her fans on Instagram. "I'm going to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lunch cancer even though I've never smoke!" she continued.

GRIFFIN ANNOUNCES CANCER DIAGNOSIS Longtime comedian Kathy Griffin has given fans an update on her health. Griffin announced her diagnosis on August 2, 2021. Load more entries…

