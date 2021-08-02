https://justthenews.com/accountability/andrew-cuomo-sexually-harassed-multiple-women-ny-attorney-general-report-finds?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former employees of his office and the state government, according to a report from the New York attorney general on Tuesday.

The 165-page report also found that the Governor and his staff retaliated against a former employee who came forward with claims of harassment.

The longtime governor has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The investigation was conducted by two outside attorneys hired by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

